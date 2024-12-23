Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: With Rs 1062 Cr Net in India, Allu Arjun's RULE Continues Amid New Releases

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the Indian box office despite new releases like Mufasa: The Lion King, Viduthalai 2, UI and more. Since its release on December 5, the film has retained its grip on audiences, crossing record milestones and continuing to attract massive crowds. Even after 18 days, it shows no sign of slowing down. Despite opening to mixed reviews from critics, its box-office performance of Allu Arjun starrer has been nothing short of spectacular.

Pushpa 2 has already made history by becoming the second film to cross Rs 1,000 crore net at the Indian box office, joining the ranks of Baahubali 2 in this elite club. The film is now eyeing the Rs 1,100 crore domestic haul which would announce the film as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

The film has been breaking records consistently. As of now, Pushpa 2 has earned Rs 1,062.9 crore in domestic collections, with Rs 33.25 crore coming in on its third Sunday (day 18) alone. According to Sacnilk, the film saw a massive 34.34% jump in collections compared to the previous day. Its afternoon and night shows also garnered impressive attendance, with 62.96% occupancy during the day and 40.56% at night, particularly in Hindi-speaking regions. In terms of audience reach, the film's Telugu shows had an occupancy rate of 51.10%, while Hindi shows followed closely with 50.13%, indicating its massive popularity across linguistic barriers.

The film had an extraordinary first week, grossing Rs 725.8 crore, and by the end of its second week, it had added another Rs 264.8 crore. With the Christmas holidays around the corner, trade analysts predict the film will continue to rake in huge numbers. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh forecasted that Pushpa 2 is set for a box-office rampage during the Christmas and New Year period.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Day 16 Rs 13.75 Cr Day 17 Rs 24.75 Cr Day 18 Rs 33.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1062. 9 Cr

Pushpa's Rise and Rule in North India

In the box office success of Pushpa 2, the North Indian pocket has contributed a lion's share, thanks to strategic efforts such as a trailer launch event in Patna aimed at drawing in the Hindi-speaking audience. As a result, Pushpa 2 has earned a staggering Rs 665 crore from Hindi-speaking regions, a major achievement for a South Indian film.

Pushpa 2 Removed From North Indian Screens?

Despite its success, Pushpa 2 has not been immune to controversies. A reported issue with PVR INOX theatres in North India created a temporary disruption in the film’s screenings. Initially, all Pushpa 2 shows were apparently removed from the chain due to disagreements, but the matter was quickly resolved, and screenings resumed.

Team Behind the Mega Success

Pushpa 2 is helmed by director Sukumar and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, in association with Sukumar Writings and Muttamsetty Media. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role, with s stellar ensemble that includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanunjay, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Ajay Ghosh.

Considering the success of part 2 and the tease of the third installment by the makers, it's clear that the Pushpa saga is here to stay for the long haul.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)