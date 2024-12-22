Pushpa 2 BO Day 17: Allu Arjun Starrer Records over 70 Pc Hike; Only 11 Crore Shy of Baahubali 2's Worldwide Record

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule continues its box office dominance as it enters its third week of theatrical release. The film has been a relentless performer, breaking records and capturing audiences' interests worldwide. While it began to witness a slight dip in its collections towards the end of week 2, the box office numbers for Pushpa 2 on its 17th day have defied expectations, staying strong well into its third week. With crucial holiday periods ahead, the film is primed to achieve even more significant milestones.

Allu Arjun's Film's Box Office So Far

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2 has been creating waves since day one, and its journey to Rs 1000 crore was swift. On Day 17 (Saturday), the film experienced an impressive surge of about 74.83 percent from the previous day, raking in Rs 25 crore on that day alone. The total collection for the film stands at Rs 1029.9 crore as of now, with a significant portion of this coming from the Hindi version, which alone has grossed Rs 652.9 crore. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 302.35 crore.

The box office performance of Pushpa 2: The Rule on its second Saturday has pushed the film ahead of other big films such as Stree 2 and Jawan, even in its second week, and has placed it in close competition with the all-time hit Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

Pushpa 2 Set to Overtake Baahubali 2 in Coming Days

Currently, the total worldwide box office collection of Baahubali 2 stands at Rs 1040 crore. According to industry estimates, Pushpa 2 is expected to surpass this figure as early as Sunday, Day 18, thanks to the continued upward trend in its box office numbers. The upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays will further fuel the film's box office journey. With families flocking to theaters, Pushpa 2 is poised to see a surge in numbers over the next few weeks, possibly crossing the mark set by the SS Rajamouli directorial soon.

Heading for Rs 1500 Crore Worldwide Gross

On the international front, Pushpa 2 has become a major force, amassing over Rs 1500 crore globally in just 15 days, thus making it the fastest Indian film to reach this monumental milestone. With the film continuing to draw in international audiences, it now aims for the global record held by Baahubali 2, which stands at Rs 1788 crore. Though the competition will only intensify in the coming weeks, the film's momentum suggests that it might just have what it takes to surpass this record and claim the position of the highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Upcoming Competition from New Releases

Despite Pushpa 2's strong box office run, the road ahead is not without hurdles. New films slated for release during the Christmas and New Year period, including Shah Rukh Khan's Mufasa: The Lion King, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2, and Varun Dhawan's Baby John, are expected to capture some of the box office share. The family-friendly appeal of Mufasa could especially draw in younger viewers, which may affect Pushpa 2's business during the holiday season. Additionally, the release of regional films like Khadaan and 5 No Swapnamay Lane in Bengal could also divert some audiences from Pushpa 2.

When will Pushpa 2 Release on OTT?

As the box office collections continue to soar, rumours regarding the film's digital release have been circulating. However, Pushpa 2's producers, Mythri Movie Makers, have put those speculations to rest by confirming that the film will not be available on any OTT platform for at least 56 days. This decision comes as part of the producers' strategy to maximise the theatrical experience and provide fans with the opportunity to witness the grandeur of the film on the big screen.

Released as the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa 2: The Rule has managed to live up to the massive expectations. Allu Arjun's charismatic performance, the film's high-octane action sequences, and director Sukumar's vision have cemented its place as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema in 2024.