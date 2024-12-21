Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16: Amid OTT Release Buzz, Allu Arjun's Film Hits 1000 Cr in India, Baahubali 2 Record in Danger

Hyderabad: The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to soar, with the film dominating the box office and the speculation about its OTT release only adding to the excitement. While fans eagerly await its digital debut, the film is already making a huge impact in theatres, crossing Rs 1000 crore net in India within just 16 days. Directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 has become a massive hit, shattering records and setting new standards for Indian cinema.

From the moment Pushpa 2: The Rule hit theatres, it was clear that Allu Arjun's return as the fearless Pushpa Raj would be nothing short of spectacular. The film has now become the fastest to reach the Rs 1000 crore net milestone in India. With its immense success in both the Hindi and Telugu markets, it has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. The film has already joined the prestigious Rs 1000 crore club, alongside films like Baahubali 2, Dangal, Pathaan, and RRR.

In its opening week, Pushpa 2 raked in a staggering Rs 425 crore net, a figure that was further propelled by its impressive second-week performance. The film earned nearly Rs 200 crore net during the second week, breaking records held by Baahubali 2 (Rs 143.25 crore net) and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of the week by surpassing Stree 2 (Rs 598 crore net).

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 16

According to early estimates from industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 earned Rs 13.75 crore on day 16, which is a 22.10% drop compared to the previous day's collections. By day 16, the movie had crossed Rs 1004 crore net in India, with the Hindi version accounting for a significant chunk. This is a remarkable feat and the holiday season of Christmas and New Year is expected to give the film an additional boost, with experts predicting it could easily break Baahubali 2's record by end of weekend.

What is particularly striking about Pushpa 2 is its broad appeal across linguistic boundaries. While Telugu is Allu Arjun's home turf, the film has performed remarkably well in the Hindi market, which now accounts for over Rs 630 crore of its total net collections. This speaks volumes about the film's pan-India success and its strong connection with audiences, a factor that is becoming increasingly important for films to achieve national success.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Week 2 Rs 264.8 Cr Day 16 Rs 13.75 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 1004.35 Cr

Heading Towards Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide Gross

Internationally, Pushpa 2 has also created a massive impact. According to makers, the film has crossed Rs 1500 crore worldwide in just 15 days, becoming the fastest Indian film to achieve this feat. With a few weeks left in its theatrical run, the film is now eyeing the Rs 1788 crore mark set by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Whether it can top this global record remains to be seen, but the momentum suggests that it could very well do so if the current pace continues.

Facing Competition in the Coming Weeks

However, the path ahead isn't entirely smooth. The release of new films like Shah Rukh Khan-voiced Mufasa: The Lion King, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai 2 in Tamil, Upendra's UI in Kannada, and Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John (December 25) may steal some attention from Pushpa 2. Moreover, the family-friendly appeal of Mufasa could draw younger audiences during the school holidays, adding to the competition at the box office. In Bengal, Four films such as Khadaan, 5 No Swapnamay Lane, Shontaan, and Chaalchitro have also hit theaters aiming to encash the Christmas release window.

When Will Pushpa 2 Release On OTT?

Amidst the overwhelming success in theatres, rumours about the film's OTT release have been circulating. However, Mythri Movie Makers, the banner behind the film, recently took to social media to clarify the situation. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), they announced that Pushpa 2 would not be released on any OTT platform for at least 56 days. Fans have been urged to enjoy the film on the big screen, especially during the holiday season, making it clear that Pushpa 2 is a theatrical experience not to be missed.

Released on December 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to pull audiences to the theaters across India. The film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, and Dhananjaya. The action-packed drama with stunning visuals and high-octane performances, has cemented Allu Arjun's place as one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is set to remain strong at the box office well into the new year.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mytrhi Movie Makers)