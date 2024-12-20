Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15: Allu Arjun's Film Hits Rs 990 Cr in India, Rs 1500 Cr Globally, Eyes Baahubali 2 Record

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun is riding high on the massive success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. As its name suggests, this film has truly taken over the box office with an unstoppable momentum. The sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise has turned into a milestone for all those involved, marking a new benchmark for Indian cinema.

Since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has shattered records, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In just 15 days, the film has already grossed Rs 990.7 crore at the domestic box office, and it's on the brink of becoming the first Indian film to hit the Rs 1000 crore net in India in such a short span. By the time it enters its third week, it is expected to surpass this milestone, setting a new benchmark for Indian films.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 15

Early estimates for day 15 hints that Pushpa 2 is likely to earn Rs 17.75 crore net in India, slightly lower than the previous day's Rs 20.55 crore. However, even with the dip, Pushpa 2 continues to dominate, with Hindi contributing the lion's share at Rs 621.6 crore. Telugu, the home language of Allu Arjun, follows with Rs 295.6 crore, while Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions also add significant numbers to the film's record-breaking run.

Will Pushpa 2 Topple Baahubali 2?

Not just a hit in India, Pushpa 2 has taken the global market by storm. The makers recently announced that the film has grossed a staggering Rs 1508 crore worldwide, making it the fastest Indian film to reach this figure. With its continued success, Pushpa 2 is now the third highest-grossing Indian film globally, rapidly closing in on the second spot, currently held by Baahubali 2. It's only a matter of time before Pushpa 2 overtakes Baahubali 2, and could well become the second highest-grossing Indian film, after Dangal.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 Rs 76.6 Cr Day 12 Rs 26.95 Cr Day 13 Rs 23.35 Cr Day 14 Rs 20.55 Cr Day 15 Rs 17.75 Cr (Early estimates) Week 2 Rs 264.9 Cr Total Rs 990.7 Cr

Pushpa 2 Faces New Competition at the Box Office

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2, which has held the audience's undivided attention so far, will now have to share the spotlight with several new releases. Mufasa: The Lion King has hit Indian screens today, drawing attention from movie buffs. In Tamil, Vijay Sethupathi's Viduthalai Part 2 has been released, while in Hindi, Varun Dhawan's Baby John is set to release on December 25. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, four Bengali films, Khadaan, Shontaan, 5 No Swapnamay Lane, and Chaalchitro, are releasing today. With all these fresh releases, it will be interesting to see if Pushpa 2 continues to maintain its position as the audience's favourite.

Franchise Expansion

The Pushpa franchise seems to have a promising future. With Pushpa 2's success, there is strong anticipation for the next installment. The film's director, Sukumar, hinted at the possibility of Pushpa 3. Sukumar recently mentioned at a promotional event that he'd love to work with Allu Arjun for a third film if the actor could spare another three years, acknowledging the intense dedication required for these massive productions. It's clear that Pushpa 3 is already in the offing.

While there are no official announcements yet, rumours suggest the title for the third part will be Pushpa 3: The Rampage, a name reportedly leaked by a crew member. However, before the next Pushpa chapter begins, Allu Arjun has two projects lined up. He has a film with Trivikram and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. For Sukumar, coming up next is a project with Ram Charan. As both actor and director have their schedules filled, production on Pushpa 3 is expected to kick off only by 2028 or 2029, giving fans ample time to build their excitement.

About Pushpa 2

The second installment saw the return of the key characters from the previous film. Allu Arjun reprised his role as the fiery Pushpa Raj, while Fahadh Faasil returned as the antagonist, IPS Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, bringing even more intensity to the saga. Rashmika Mandanna camebackl as Srivalli. Meanwhile, music director Devi Sri Prasad, who composed the iconic score for Pushpa 2, continued his collaboration, with Sam CS adding select background scores. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 is a 3 hours and 20 minutes long gripping experience that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The film, with its powerful performances, strong story, and direction, along with amazing music, has set a new standard for commercial cinema.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)