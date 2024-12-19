Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14: Allu Arjun's Blockbuster Rakes in Rs 973 in India, Enters Rs 1500 Cr Club Globally

Hyderabad: The Pushpa franchise has been a watershed moment in Allu Arjun's career. The Telugu superstar is currently basking in the glory of his unprecedented success following Pushpa 1 and its recently released sequel. The film, directed by Sukumar, marks the culmination of their long-standing association. Their partnership has spanned four films, all of which have been successful. Their latest collaboration, Pushpa 2, has emerged as a monstrous hit, shattering box office records. Interestingly, Allu Arjun hopes these records will be broken within two to three months, but it will be certainly a daunting task for future releases.

Breaking Records and Making History

In just two weeks since its release on December 5, Pushpa 2 has become a sensation at the box office. It has broken several records, including becoming the highest-grossing Hindi net grosser, surpassing the Rs 600 crore net mark. This achievement is particularly remarkable because it achieved this feat within just two weeks, a milestone that many thought would take months to hit.

The film has overtaken the lifetime collection of Stree 2, which had earned around Rs 598 crore, on its 14th day. In doing so, Pushpa 2 secured its position as the number one Hindi movie of all time, pushing Jawan, which had earned Rs 582 crore, into third place.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 14

With its phenomenal run, Pushpa 2 is expected to finish its theatrical run with a net collection of over Rs 750 crore. Some optimistic estimates even suggest it could cross the Rs 800 crore mark, setting a huge record for future films. At the same time, the movie is nearing Rs 1000 crore net collection milestone in India, with current earnings standing at an impressive Rs 973.2 crore after 14 days of release. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Pushpa 2's day 14 will be around Rs 20.8 crore net in India. This marks the film's lowest single-day collection to date.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 Rs 76.6 Cr Day 12 Rs 26.95 Cr Day 13 Rs 23.35 Cr Day 14 Rs 20.08 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 973.2 Cr

Hindi Version Leads, Telugu Holds Strong

The film's box office collection is a testament to its pan-Indian appeal. While the Telugu version has earned Rs 293.3 crore, the Hindi version continues to lead with Rs 607.35 crore, more than double the earnings of the regional version. The Tamil market has also been strong, contributing Rs 51.6 crore, followed by Kannada with Rs 7.02 crore and Malayalam with Rs 13.93 crore.

Rs 1500 Cr Worldwide Gross

As of the last update two days ago from Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 had grossed around Rs 1409 crore worldwide, and it is expected to surpass the Rs 1500 crore mark, making it the third highest-grossing Indian film worldwide. According to makes, the Pushpa 2 has become the highest grossing Indian film in Australia in 2024. It is now on track to overtake Baahubali 2, aiming for second place, with Dangal still holding the top spot with more than Rs 2000 crore, mostly from the Chinese market.

Pushpa 2's success, however, has been overshadowed by a tragic incident in Hyderabad, where a stampede broke out during a screening of the film, leading to the death of a woman and leaving her son critically injured. Allu Arjun, who was present at the event, pledged financial aid to the affected family. In connection with the incident, he was briefly arrested but later secured interim bail.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)