Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Mints Rs 953.3 Cr in India, Allu Arjun Starrer Becomes Highest-grosser In India Post-pandemic

Hyderabad: It has been three years since Pushpa: The Rise made a resounding impact in cinemas on December 17, 2021. The craze that followed, cemented Allu Arjun's status as a pan-Indian superstar and also sparked a wave of excitement for its sequel. Fast forward to 2024, and Pushpa 2: The Rule has stormed the box office with overwhelming success, shattering records and emerging as the biggest Indian film release of the year, both in terms of screen count and box office performance.

The Wait Was Worth It

After the massive success of the first part, the anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2 was electric. Allu Arjun, taking a break from other projects, devoted three years to this sequel, ensuring its quality and scale matched the hype. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 arrived with sky-high expectations. Released amidst much fanfare, the film's performance at the box office has exceeded all predictions. As of day 13 of its release, Pushpa 2 has crossed a staggering Rs 953.3 crore at the Indian box office, continuing to dominate the ticket counters.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 13

On the 13th day, which was Pushpa 2's second Tuesday in theatres, the collections saw a slight dip. The film earned Rs 24.25 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This marks a 10.02% decrease compared to the previous day's collections. The Hindi version contributes the major share, earning Rs 591 crore. Telugu follows with Rs 290.9 crore, while Tamil has earned Rs 50.65 crore, Kannada Rs 6.87 crore, and Malayalam Rs 13.78 crore, bringing the domestic haul to Rs 953.3 In just 10-11 days, as per the makers, the film's worldwide gross has crossed Rs 1,409 crore.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 Rs 76.6 Cr Day 12 Rs 26.95 Cr Day 13 Rs 24.25 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 953.3 Cr

Pushpa 2 Makes History with a Series of Unprecedented Box Office Records:

Biggest premiere at the Indian box office

Highest worldwide opening day for any Indian film

First film to gross over Rs 200 crore on opening day (including premieres)

Largest opening weekend ever for an Indian film globally

First film to gross Rs 500 crore net in its opening weekend in India

Fastest to Rs 1000 crore worldwide gross for an Indian film

Highest-grossing Indian film post-Covid-19 pandemic

The Allu Arjun Factor

At the heart of Pushpa 2 is Allu Arjun’s powerhouse performance as Pushparaj, the red sandalwood smuggler from Chittoor. His character arc continues in the sequel as Pushpa seeks to consolidate his power and gain the respect he desperately craves. The question at the core of Pushpa 2 is simple yet intriguing, will Pushpa’s money and influence bring him the stature and dominance he desires, or will the challenges of his world bring him to his knees?

The film also features the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as the menacing antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. The ensemble cast, including Anasuya Bharadwaj, Sunil, and Jagapathi Babu, ensures a gripping experience, while a special cameo by Sreeleela added extra excitement and anticipation among fans.

New Benchmark For Telugu Cinema

With its massive success, Pushpa 2 has set a new benchmark for Telugu cinema, proving that the industry’s influence continues to grow beyond regional boundaries. Produced by the Hyderabad-based production banner Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, Pushpa 2 is the only Telugu film to achieve such grand success, apart from SS Rajamouli's Baahubali franchise and RRR.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)