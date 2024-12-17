Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 12: Allu Arjun's Film Nears Rs 1000 Cr in India, Hits Rs 1409 Cr Globally with Hindi Version Leading

Hyderabad: When Pushpa: The Rule hit the theatres on December 5, it was bound to create a storm as the film was riding high on the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise (released in December 2021). Pushpa 1 had already cultivated a loyal fan base, and the sequel was primed to take the momentum further. The box office numbers are proving this, but alongside the accolades, the film also finds itself at the heart of controversies that are making headlines.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been dominating the box office since its release, breaking records and setting new benchmarks. Despite a typical dip in collections after the weekend rush, the film has continued its exceptional run. On its second Monday, it saw a decline of around 63% in collections compared to the previous day. However, this is common for films after the initial wave of excitement. Even with this drop, Pushpa 2 managed to rake in an impressive Rs 27.75 crore on its 12th day, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 929.85 crore. Breaking down the figures, the Telugu version has grossed Rs 287.05 crore, while the Hindi version is leading with RS 573.1 crore. Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions have collectively contributed Rs 69.7 crore to the total.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 Rs 76.6 Cr Day 12 Rs 27.75 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 929.85 Cr

Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 1400 Cr

This sequel has made history as the largest release in Indian cinema, with an unprecedented number of screens dedicated to it. This wide reach seems to have played a crucial role in its phenomenal box office performance. Pushpa 2 isn't just shattering records in India; it's making waves globally as well.

By its 11th day, it had grossed Rs 1,409 crore worldwide, surpassing the lifetime earnings of other blockbuster films like RRR (Rs 1,230 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1,215 crore). The film now ranks as the third highest-grossing Indian film globally, with only Baahubali 2 (Rs 1,790 crore) and Dangal (Rs 2,070 crore) ahead of it. Given the current trend, Pushpa 2 has the potential to overtake Baahubali 2 in the coming months and could even challenge Dangal for the top spot.

The Battle for Christmas Audience

As the film continues to break records, it will soon face some competition. The festive season is just around the corner, and several big releases are slated for December. On December 20, Vetrimaaran helmed Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, will attract the Tamil-speaking audience. Meanwhile, Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan and backed by Atlee, will hit theatres on December 25, adding to the competition. Additionally, the highly anticipated Mufasa: The Lion King, featuring the voices of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan, releases on December 20. While these releases might divide the audience's attention, only time will tell whether Pushpa 2 can maintain its momentum or will see a slowdown.

Allu Arjun – Success and Struggles

Allu Arjun, who plays the titular role of Pushpa, is experiencing both personal and professional highs. Professionally, the actor has earned widespread praise for his performance, and his hard work in Pushpa 1 was recognised with the prestigious National Award for Best Actor, a first for both him and the Telugu film industry. On the personal front, however, following the release of Pushpa 2, the actor has had to grapple with the aftermath of a tragic incident during the film's premiere.

A stampede broke out at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during the screening of Pushpa 2, tragically resulting in the death of a fan, Revathi, and leaving her son critically injured. In the wake of this, Allu Arjun expressed his condolences and assured support to the victim's family, offering financial assistance for medical care. The incident also led to the arrest of Allu Arjun, who was later released on interim bail. This incident has cast a shadow over the film's otherwise remarkable journey.

Pushpa 2: A Sequel That Packs a Punch

Pushpa 2: The Rule picks up right where Pushpa: The Rise left off, with Allu Arjun reprising his role as the fiery and ambitious Pushpa Raj. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu and more. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the sequel has certainly amplified the thrills, taking the saga of Pushpa's rise to new heights. But beyond the box-office numbers, it's a film that continues to capture public attention for all the right and wrong reasons. Whether it will keep riding high or face challenges from incoming releases remains to be seen, but for now, Pushpa 2 is a force to be reckoned with.

The immense success of Pushpa 2 is intriguing, as the film has performed better in the Hindi market than in Telugu, Allu Arjun’s home territory. However, this success in the Hindi belt highlights that it is Pushpa's story, rather than just Allu Arjun's star power, that has resonated with audiences, with fans embracing him in the lead role. As the year comes to a close, Allu Arjun and his team can take pride in their achievements while also recognising the weight of responsibility that they are likely to feel when third installment of the film rolls.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)