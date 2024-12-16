Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Allu Arjun's Film Crosses Rs 1300 Cr Globally, Beats RRR, KGF 2, Hits Rs 900 Cr in India

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's latest release, Pushpa 2: The Rule, has become a sensation, shattering box office records and leaving a trail of historic milestones in its wake. From record-breaking collections to an unexpected surge in numbers, the film's success story is a testament to the power of Indian cinema in 2024. Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is rapidly rewriting the history books, with its global earnings and domestic success positioning it as one of the top three highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

The numbers speak for themselves. As of its 11th day in theaters, Pushpa 2 has already crossed Rs 900 crore in net collections in India, setting a remarkable pace. On day 11, early estimates from industry trackers suggest that the film earned around Rs 75 crore net in India, with the Telugu version contributing Rs 16 crore, Hindi Rs 55 crore, and smaller contributions from Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. This rapid growth has catapulted Pushpa 2 to a worldwide gross of over Rs 1300 crore, making it the third-highest-grossing Indian film ever.

The film's performance is especially impressive when we consider its rapid success in the Hindi market. With a net collection of Rs 500 crore in Hindi alone, Pushpa 2 has become the fastest film to reach this milestone, outperforming Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, which took 18 days to hit the same mark. It now stands behind only Baahubali 2 (Rs 1417 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1000 crore) in terms of domestic gross.

Worldwide Success: Surpassing RRR, KGF 2

Globally, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of RRR (Rs 1230 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 1215 crore) to become the third-biggest Indian grosser. Currently, the film is trailing behind only Baahubali 2 (Rs 1790 crore) and Aamir Khan’s Dangal (Rs 2070 crore), which hold the top spots. With its sustained success, there’s a growing possibility that Pushpa 2 could eventually overtake Baahubali 2 in the long run, becoming the second-biggest Indian film ever.

Day/Week India Net Collection Week 1 Rs 725.8 Cr Day 9 Rs 36.4 Cr Day 10 Rs 63.3 Cr Day 11 Rs 75 Cr (Early estimates) Total Rs 900.5 Cr

Breaking Records, Setting New Benchmarks

The film's record-breaking feats continue. Pushpa 2 marked the biggest opening weekend ever for an Indian film globally, with a staggering Rs 750 crore gross. Domestically, it achieved a phenomenal Rs 600 crore in its opening weekend alone. The action-packed drama also secured the biggest opening day at the Indian box office, raking in Rs 209 crore globally and Rs 70.30 crore net in Hindi.

Here's a look at the key records shattered by Pushpa 2:

Biggest opening weekend for an Indian film worldwide (Rs 750+ crore gross)

Biggest opening weekend at the Indian box office (Rs 600+ crore gross)

Biggest opening day ever at the Indian box office (Rs 209 crore gross)

Biggest opening day at the Hindi box office (Rs 70.30 crore net)

Fastest to reach Rs 500 crore net in Hindi (in 10 days)

Highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 (Rs 1292 crore in 10 days)

Surge in Collections Post-Controversy?

Interestingly, Pushpa 2 saw a surge in collections following the controversy surrounding Allu Arjun's arrest in connection with a tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre during the film's premiere. Pushpa 2's box office numbers witnessed a significant uptick. On day 10, collections rose by 73.90%, followed by an 18.48% increase on Sunday, day 11. The weekend performance, although generally strong for most films, was particularly surprising given the circumstances.

Allu Arjun was arrested after a stampede during a Pushpa 2 screening tragically led to a woman's death. The actor was later granted interim bail, and he expressed his deep concern for the victims of the incident, offering support to the family. He pledged to take responsibility for the medical needs of the injured, including young Sri Tej, who remains under medical care.

About Pushpa 2

Pushpa 2: The Rule has clearly set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Not only has it proven the power of Allu Arjun's stardom and Sukumar's directorial brilliance, but it has also set a new standard for pan-India films coming from regional markts. The film, a sequel to the 2021 hit Pushpa: The Rise, continues to captivate audiences with its gripping action, powerful performances, and unparalleled box office success.

(Box office data source: Sacnilk, Mythri Movie Makers)