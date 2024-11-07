Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Film Breaks Jawan's Record, US Advance Booking Goes Wild, Set for Monstrous Opening In India

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Allu Arjun’s upcoming reason Pushpa 2: The Rule, and for good reason. This sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, building intense buzz across India and internationally. From its immense success of the first part to its thrilling cliffhanger ending, Pushpa 2 has stirred excitement in fans and trade circuits alike. Add to that a National Award win for Allu Arjun, a stellar cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, and the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli—there's no wonder why audiences are eagerly awaiting the film's release on December 5, a day earlier than initially planned.
With less than a month left for its theatrical release, the buzz around Pushpa 2 has reached a fever pitch. The anticipation was further amplified when the makers hosted a press meet in Hyderabad with distributors and producers, causing excitement to soar. What’s even more impressive is that the film has already shattered some records before even hitting the screens.
A Global Record-Setter: Pushpa 2 Beats Jawan on Screen Count
Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to become the largest Indian film release in terms of screen count. Previously, the record was held by Jawan, which was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide. But now, Pushpa 2 is gearing up to surpass this with a massive release on over 11,500 screens globally, marking a new milestone in Indian cinema.
Fastest Indian Film to Hit $500k In USA
Even before its official release, Pushpa 2 has already created waves in the international market. Advance bookings began nearly a month ago, and the film has already crossed $500k in pre-sales from North American premieres alone. This marks a huge leap from the pre-sales numbers of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and makes Pushpa 2 the fastest Indian film to hit this milestone in the USA.
Pushpa 2 Opening Day Box Office Prediction
The film’s domestic numbers are expected to break records too. Pushpa 2 is projected to rake in a phenomenal Rs 270 crore worldwide on its opening day, with contributions from both domestic and international markets. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 will become the first Indian film to gross over Rs 270 crore on day one. Here’s a breakdown of the expected box office collections:
- Andhra Pradesh/Telangana: Rs 85 crore
- Karnataka: Rs 20 crore
- Tamil Nadu: Rs 12 crore
- Kerala: Rs 8 crore
- Rest of India: Rs 75 crore
- Overseas Markets: Rs 70 crore
With these projections, the global opening for Pushpa 2 could set a new benchmark in Indian cinema.
The Most Anticipated Indian Film of 2024 on IMDb
Even before its release, Pushpa 2 has already achieved a significant milestone—it has been ranked as the Most Anticipated Indian Film of 2024 by IMDb, topping a list of 85 major releases. It has beaten other high-profile films such as Varun Dhawan’s Baby John and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.
Pushpa's Rise in the Red Sandalwood Syndicate
The first part of Pushpa introduced audiences to the story of a low-wage labourer, Pushpa Raj (played by Allu Arjun), who rises through the ranks of the red sandalwood smuggling syndicate in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh. The thrilling conflict with Fahadh Faasil’s character, the menacing inspector Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, set the stage for an explosive sequel. Now, Pushpa 2: The Rule promises to take that conflict to new heights.
Final Stages of Production and Multi-Language Release
Pushpa 2 is in the final stages of production, with the team working overtime to ensure a polished product for its December 5 release. A special dance number is scheduled for shooting completion by mid-November, and post-production work is proceeding at full throttle. The film will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam, making it a pan-Indian affair.
Pushpa 2: The Rule is poised to become one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. With a massive global release, an eagerly awaited storyline, and a star-studded cast, this film is not just a sequel but a cultural phenomenon in the making. Fans are counting down the days to experience the next chapter in Pushpa Raj’s rise to power, and it’s clear that Pushpa 2 is ready to dominate the box office in December.
(Data source: Sacnilk, IMDb)
Read More
- Pushpa 2 Press Meet Highlights: Trailer Update, Jani Master Replaced, 3000-Screen Overseas Rollout For Allu Arjun Starrer
- Fire Is Coming Soonest: Excitement Peaks as B Praak and DSP Hint at New Collaboration
- Allu Arjun And Sukumar At Odds? Pushpa 2 Delayed Due To Reported Conflict - Here's The Real Story