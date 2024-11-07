ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun's Film Breaks Jawan's Record, US Advance Booking Goes Wild, Set for Monstrous Opening In India

Hyderabad: All eyes are on Allu Arjun’s upcoming reason Pushpa 2: The Rule, and for good reason. This sequel to the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise has become one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, building intense buzz across India and internationally. From its immense success of the first part to its thrilling cliffhanger ending, Pushpa 2 has stirred excitement in fans and trade circuits alike. Add to that a National Award win for Allu Arjun, a stellar cast featuring Fahadh Faasil, and the return of Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli—there's no wonder why audiences are eagerly awaiting the film's release on December 5, a day earlier than initially planned.

With less than a month left for its theatrical release, the buzz around Pushpa 2 has reached a fever pitch. The anticipation was further amplified when the makers hosted a press meet in Hyderabad with distributors and producers, causing excitement to soar. What’s even more impressive is that the film has already shattered some records before even hitting the screens.

A Global Record-Setter: Pushpa 2 Beats Jawan on Screen Count

Pushpa 2: The Rule is set to become the largest Indian film release in terms of screen count. Previously, the record was held by Jawan, which was released on over 10,000 screens worldwide. But now, Pushpa 2 is gearing up to surpass this with a massive release on over 11,500 screens globally, marking a new milestone in Indian cinema.

Fastest Indian Film to Hit $500k In USA

Even before its official release, Pushpa 2 has already created waves in the international market. Advance bookings began nearly a month ago, and the film has already crossed $500k in pre-sales from North American premieres alone. This marks a huge leap from the pre-sales numbers of the first part, Pushpa: The Rise (2021), and makes Pushpa 2 the fastest Indian film to hit this milestone in the USA.

Pushpa 2 Opening Day Box Office Prediction

The film’s domestic numbers are expected to break records too. Pushpa 2 is projected to rake in a phenomenal Rs 270 crore worldwide on its opening day, with contributions from both domestic and international markets. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 will become the first Indian film to gross over Rs 270 crore on day one. Here’s a breakdown of the expected box office collections: