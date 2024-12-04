Pushpa's RULE is Here to Stay: Biggest Opener Ever For Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 Set to Create Box Office History Tomorrow

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the highly awaited return of Pushpa Raj. The anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule is reaching fever pitch as the film gears up to hit 12,500 screens worldwide in less than 24 hours. With the clock ticking down to its release, the buzz surrounding Allu Arjun starrer is unprecedented, and the film is already making headlines for its massive advance booking collections. If the hype around the film is anything to go by, it's clear that the rule of Pushpa is about to take over.

Advance Booking Hits Rs 100 Crore Worldwide

Before even hitting the theatres, Pushpa 2 has already made a remarkable impact on the box office. As per the latest updates from the makers, the film has crossed an astonishing Rs 100 crore in advance bookings worldwide. The announcement was made through an electrifying poster, featuring Allu Arjun sitting on a throne, with the bold statement, "Pushpa2TheRule crosses the 100 CRORES mark with advance bookings 💥💥💥 THE BIGGEST INDIAN FILM is on a record-breaking spree."

Allu Arjun's Biggest Opener: Will Pushpa to Break RRR Record?

With massive pre-sales, Pushpa 2 has already become Allu Arjun's biggest domestic and worldwide opener, reported Sacnilk. The film is set to break multiple records from day one, with early estimates suggesting that Pushpa 2 could gross between Rs 250–275 crore on its opening day. Over 2 million tickets have already been sold, making it one of the biggest openings for any Indian film. If the trade buzz is to be believed, it could even topple the previous record held by SS Rajamouli's RRR (2022), which had a worldwide opening-day collection of Rs 223 crore.

Massive Pre-Release Collections in India

In India, Pushpa 2 is making waves as well. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has already earned Rs 78.78 crore in advance bookings. Being a Telugu superstar, Allu Arjun's strong fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has contributed significantly to these numbers. In Telangana, the film has already raked in Rs 15.69 crore, while Andhra Pradesh has contributed Rs 11.68 crore in gross advance collections. To top it off, the film has sold more than 2.1 million tickets in India alone, a testament to the immense popularity of the franchise.

Setback with 3D Version: Will It Affect the Buzz?

Despite the massive success in advance bookings, there has been a slight setback for Pushpa 2. The makers had initially announced that the film would release in multiple formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX, and IMAX. However, recent reports suggest that the 3D version of the film is not ready in time for the release, and as a result, the film will not be releasing in 3D on December 5. This change may disappoint some fans, but the film’s immense popularity seems unlikely to be significantly affected.

Government Support and Ticket Price Controversy

Another factor adding to the excitement is the support Pushpa 2 has received from the governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. On November 30, producers Allu Aravind, Banni Vasu, and Aswini Dutt met with former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu to invite him to the movie’s pre-release event and also sought permission for a ticket price hike.

In response, the Telangana government approved the hike in ticket prices for the film. However, this decision has sparked some controversy, with a petition filed in the Telangana High Court. The petitioner argued that the inflated ticket prices, especially for benefit shows, which are scheduled at unusual hours like 1:00 AM and 4:00 AM, place an undue financial burden on moviegoers. Additionally, concerns were raised about the high prices of snacks like popcorn and bottled water in cinemas.

In defense, the producer's lawyer stated that the film’s large budget justifies the price hike and clarified that benefit shows are primarily meant for the actor’s fanbase. The court has postponed the next hearing to December 17, giving the producer’s side time to submit a counter-response.

The Return of Pushparaj: All Set for December 5 Release

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 promises to deliver another gripping tale of power struggles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The film stars Allu Arjun in the titular role of Pushparaj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli, and Fahadh Faasil playing the antagonist Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

The first part of Pushpa saw Allu Arjun's character rise from a mere labourer to a powerful figure in the world of smuggling, and fans are eagerly awaiting to see what the next chapter holds for him. The film also marks a significant milestone for Allu Arjun, who received a National Film Award for his stellar performance in the first part of the franchise.

Whether or not it hits 3D screens on time, one thing is certain – Pushparaj is back, and the rule of Pushpa is here to stay.