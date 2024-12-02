Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun Starrer Rakes in Rs 32 Cr in 48 Hours, 7 Lakh Tickets Sold

Hyderabad: The hype around Pushpa 2: The Rule is only getting stronger with each passing day. The advance bookings for the film, which opened on November 30, have already set the stage for what promises to be a box office storm. Within just 48 hours of the pre-sales launch, Pushpa 2 Day 1 pre-sales in India crossed a whopping Rs 31.91 crore. With the release just around the corner, the buzz surrounding this Sukumar directorial is skyrocketing.

With Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, the film brings back a stellar cast from the first film. Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Dhananjaya, and Prathap Bhandari are all set to reprise their roles, adding to the film's charm.

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking Day 1

The early numbers suggest that Pushpa 2: The Rule is aiming to shatter records at the Indian box office. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's advance booking is growing exponentially, with over 6.82 lakh tickets sold across all languages and formats. This includes 2D, 3D, IMAX, and 4DX versions. In just two days, the advance booking for Day 1 has already amassed Rs 31.91 crore.

While the Telugu version of the film has contributed a substantial Rs 10.87 crore to these numbers, what stands out is the performance of the Hindi version, which has collected Rs 7.6 crore. Even more remarkable is the near-equal number of tickets sold: 2,77,542 tickets for the Telugu version and 2,66,083 tickets for the Hindi version. This is unprecedented in Indian cinema, as regional films typically see a larger share of the ticket sales in their native languages.

Fengal Dents Tamil Market?

While the Telugu and Hindi versions have been leading the charge, the Tamil and Kannada versions of Pushpa 2 are still picking up pace. The Tamil release, in particular, faced a slight setback due to the ongoing rains and cyclone Fengal in the state. However, with normalcy slowly returning, the bookings are expected to rise significantly.

The Unprecedented Popularity on Paytm

Another indicator of the film’s colossal anticipation is its mind-boggling numbers on Paytm. Pushpa 2: The Rule has crossed 2.6 million interests on the platform, an all-time high for any Indian film. This record-breaking number shows just how deeply fans are invested in the sequel.

Pushpa 2 Wildfire Jaathara in Hyderabad

Pushpa 2's pre-release event, 'Pushpa 2 Wildfire JAAthara,' is set to take place in Hyderabad today, December 2, at 6 pm. Following successful promotions in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kochi, the team is expecting a huge turnout of Allu Arjun's fans from Telugu-speaking states.

12K Screens, Big Budget, Bigger Expectations

Pushpa 2 is set for global release on December 5. The film will hit a staggering 12,000 screens worldwide and will be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, and Bengali. This marks it as one of the biggest Indian film releases in history. Pushpa 2: The Rule has been produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who have invested an estimated Rs 400-500 crore in the making of the film. The stakes are high, with the makers confident that the film will not only recover its budget but will also double it at the box office. With Kalki 2898 AD being the only Rs 1000 crore film this year, the expectations and buzz in the trade hint that Pushpa 2 is likely to secure a place in the coveted Rs 1000 crore club.

Moreover, with paid premieres scheduled for December 4, and the Telangana government allowing a price hike, the film is expected to make a massive splash right from its first day. Whether it can break records, surpass Rs 100 crore on Day 1, and secure its place in the Rs 1000 crore club remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: the buzz around Pushpa 2 is nothing short of a spectacle.