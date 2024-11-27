Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: Allu Arjun Starrer Poised for Biggest Opening in India as Pre-Sales to Begin Soon

Hyderabad: The buzz around Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring superstar Allu Arjun, is reaching unprecedented levels as the film gears up for its release on December 5. Directed by Sukumar, the much-anticipated Pan India action-drama has already garnered massive attention, and the opening day pre-sales are expected to break records in India. "Scheduled to be released on December 5, the pre-sales of Pushpa 2 are expected to open on November 30, Saturday, which is 5 days before the release in India," according to trade sources. The movie is targeting the biggest opening day and weekend pre-sales, especially in Hindi-speaking regions.

Currently, the record for the biggest opening day pre-sales is held by KGF: Chapter 2, which grossed Rs 40 crore on its opening day, including block seats. In the Hindi market, Jawan holds the record with Rs 36 crore gross in pre-sales without block seats. However, with the enormous on-ground buzz and the massive anticipation surrounding Pushpa 2, experts are predicting that the film will surpass these figures and set a new benchmark for advance bookings in India. The pre-sales for the film will officially open on November 30, and the trade is anticipating record-breaking sales once the full-fledged pre-sales kick off.

Pushpa 2 will also have a solo release on December 5, following the postponement of Chhaava, which was initially scheduled to release on December 6. This gives Pushpa 2 a clear path to dominate the box office during its opening week, making it even more poised for success. The trade is also optimistic about the film's performance in the Hindi market, where it will target the record set by Jawan's Rs 65.5 crore net opening day.

The Pushpa franchise, known for its high-octane action sequences, larger-than-life character arcs, and gripping narrative, has already made waves globally, with Pushpa: The Rise becoming a massive hit. Now, with Pushpa 2: The Rule all set to continue the saga, the film's opening is expected to rewrite records at the box office, not just in India but also internationally.

Overseas Collections and Expectations

The international response has been equally staggering. Pushpa 2 has already crossed 2 million dollars in pre-sales overseas, with North America leading the way, contributing over 1.8 million dollars, including 1.6 million dollars from the premiere alone. This marks the fastest-ever pre-sales for an Indian film in North America, with the total gross for all days surpassing 2 million dollars. In the UK, the film has earned 230K+ dollars, while bookings in the Gulf are nearing 80K+ dollars. The total overseas pre-sales amount to approximately 2.3 million dollars (Rs 19.5 crore), setting the stage for a 3 million dollars opening in North America alone.

