Pushpa 2 Advance Booking: After Taking UK and USA By Storm, Pre-sales Opens in Australia For Allu Arjun Starrer

Hyderabad: December 2024 is set to witness a cinematic storm with the arrival of Pushpa: The Rule in theatres worldwide. The highly anticipated Allu Arjun starrer has ignited excitement in India and beyond, with a phenomenal response from the USA, where pre-sales for the premiere show are setting new records. Advance bookings for the North American premiere, scheduled for December 4, have been extraordinary, achieving milestones in ticket sales and revenue that position Pushpa 2 as a record-breaking Indian release. After UK and USA, now pre-sales for Pushpa 2 has commenced in Australia. The film is all set to hit over 11,500 screens worldwide.

Pushpa 2 Advance Booking Begins in Australia

According to an exhibition and distribution unit of Tollywood in overseas, Pushpa 2 pre-sales in Australia has kickstarted from today onwards. The pre-sales have opened for the Allu Arjun starrer in select locations.

Advance Booking Figures in the USA

The frenzy for Pushpa: The Rule began as soon as the advance bookings opened, with the film quickly becoming the fastest to clock 15,000 tickets sold. In less than a week, the film has crossed the $500,000 mark in pre-sales, a record for an Indian film premiere in the USA. As of now, the film has racked up an impressive $534,000 in advance booking sales with 19,000+ tickets sold across 3,061 shows at 807 locations, and it's still 28 days before its official release.

Consistent Upward Trend in Sales

Advance bookings for Pushpa 2 have surged by about 7% in the past 24 hours alone. Thanks to the enormous popularity of the first Pushpa film and strong word-of-mouth buzz, fans and new audiences are flocking to secure seats for the premiere. This upward trend indicates that the action-packed sequel will have a strong hold on the box office right from day one.

Fastest Indian Film to Reach $500K

Pushpa 2 now holds the title for the fastest Indian film to reach the $500,000 mark in USA pre-sales. It has surpassed recent blockbusters like RRR, Kalki 2898 AD, and Devara, all of which took longer to achieve the milestone. Here's how the leading Indian releases stack up in terms of days to hit $500K in pre-sales for North American premieres:

- Pushpa 2 hit $500K 28 days before release

- Devara hit $500K 20 days before release

- Kalki 2898 AD hit $500K 17 days before release

- Salaar hit $500K 12 days before release

Cast and Production

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Pushpa 2 ranks among the most expensive Indian films with a reported budget of Rs 500 crore. Starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, alongside a stellar cast including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and others, the film promises an epic experience for action-thriller enthusiasts. The movie will hit theatres worldwide this year on December 5.

(Note - Box office data compiled from Sacnilk, claims by the makers of the film and other sources.)