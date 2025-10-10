ETV Bharat / entertainment

Actor-Bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman Dies Of Heart Attack, Had Shared Screen Space With Salman In Tiger-3

Chandigarh: Professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman passed away at the age of 53 following a cardiac arrest at a private hospital in Amritsar on Thursday, his family has said.

Ghuman's manager, Yadvinder Singh, said the actor was experiencing shoulder pain and had gone to the hospital for treatment. Ghuman's nephew Amanjot Singh later confirmed that he suffered a heart attack in the hospital in the evening.

Condoling his sudden demise, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh said, "The news of demise of international bodybuilder and famous actor Varinder Ghuman is saddening. His death was caused by a heart attack. May Guru Sahib grant the departed soul a place at His divine feet and give the family the strength to bear the loss."

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu called Ghuman the "pride of Punjab" and termed his death an "irreparable loss for the country". "Passing away of the pride of Punjab, 'the He-Man of India', Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country. He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth," the BJP leader said on X.

Had Shared Screen Space With Bhaijaan

Ghuman had worked with superstar Salman Khan in the film 'Tiger-3' in 2023 and other Hindi films like 'Roar: Tigers of Sundarbans' in 2014 and 'Marjaavan' in 2019. He also worked in the Punjabi film 'Kabaddi Once Again' in 2012. In 'Marjaavan', he had played the role of antagonist opposite Riteish Deshmukh. Apart from this, he has also appeared in films like 'Kabaddi Once Again', 'Roor', 'Majhe Da Bhau'.