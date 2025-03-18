ETV Bharat / entertainment

Puneeth Rajkumar's Wife Ashwini Announces Biography 'Appu' on His 50th Birth Anniversary

Puneeth Rajkumar's emotional biography titled Appu is authored by his wife Ashwini. It will celebrate his life, legacy, and contributions to Kannada cinema.

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar
Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar (Photo: ANI)
Published : Mar 18, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

Hyderabad: Puneeth Rajkumar, popularly known as Power Star of Kannada cinema, marked his 50th birth anniversary on March 17, 2025. The actor died in 2021, but his memory lives on in the hearts of millions. Now his legacy is being celebrated by am emotional biography titled Appu. The biography, written by his wife Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the late actor, idolised for his simplicity and talent.

On the occasion of the 50th birth anniversary of Puneeth, Ashwini announced the news through her social media. Taking to her official Instagram handle, she wrote: "Presenting 'Appu' - Emotional biography of Appu... ❤️✨ Presenting 'Appu' - a soulful biographical tribute to Appu..." In addition to the biography, there are also plans to launch an app that will focus on Puneeth's thoughts.

The Kannada superstar was born on March 17, 1975 in Chennai. He was introduced to the film industry at a very young age. His full-fledged career in acting began in 2002 as a lead hero in Appu. His father Rajkumar was a legendary actor and Puneeth took on his legacy. Puneet, who started his career as child actor, won the National Award for Best Child Artist for the film Bhakta Prahlada.

This biography aims to give a more personal insight into this life. It was made possible with love and respect by his dear wife Ashwini, and Prakriti N. Banavasi. The biography is likely to offer readers a closer look at Puneeth's character, his role as a family man, and his film industry journey.

