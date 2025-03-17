Puneeth Rajkumar's 50th Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts Every 'Appu' Fan Should Know

Hyderabad: One of Kannada cinema's brightest stars Puneeth Rajkumar was born on March 17, 1975. Affectionately called 'Appu' by his fans, Puneeth went on to become one of the most revered and beloved figures in the Kannada film industry. His sudden and tragic death at the age of 46 on October 29, 2021, left fans, family, and colleagues heartbroken. As we celebrate his 50th birth anniversary today, let us dive into some of the lesser-known facts about the actor.

1. Earned National Award at just 10

Puneeth's journey into the film industry began when he was just a child. Before making a name for himself as a lead actor, he had already left an indelible mark on the Kannada film industry through his performances as a child artist. His acting skills were lauded in several films, with standout performances in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), and Chalisuva Modagalu (1982). Puneeth won the prestigious National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his role as Ramu in the 1985 film Bettada Hoovu, when he was just 10 years old. Additionally, he received Karnataka State Film Awards for his roles in Chalisuva Modagalu and Eradu Nakshatragalu.

2. His Talent Beyond Acting

While Puneeth was widely known for his impeccable acting and dancing skills, he was also a gifted singer. A skilled playback singer, Puneeth lent his voice to several songs in his films, much like his father, the legendary Rajkumar, who was also a notable singer. Puneeth's sang the song Jothe Jotheyali from the film Vamshi as a duet. Additionally, he also sang Kanna Sanne Indhalene in the movie Akira, composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath. His contribution to music was not limited to just his films either as the Kannada superstar lent his voice to other productions as well. He donated the remenuration he received for these songs to support orphanages and old-age homes.

3. Puneeth's Films Remade Across Multiple Languages

Puneeth Rajkumar's impact transcended the boundaries of Kannada cinema. Several of his hit films were remade in multiple languages, showcasing his universal appeal. The 2002 film Appu, in which Puneeth played the titular role, was remade into Idiot in Telugu, starring Ravi Teja. Similarly, his 2003 rom-com Abhi was remade as Abhimanyu in Telugu, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Ramya. This trend continued with other films, and even his films were adapted into languages like Odia.

4. A Silent Philanthropist Who Changed Lives

Puneeth Rajkumar was not just a talented actor, he was also a silent philanthropist, deeply invested in charitable causes. He was involved in numerous charitable initiatives, particularly focusing on orphanages, free schools, old age homes, and cowsheds. He reportedly contributed to the establishment of 26 orphanages, 15 free schools, 16 old age homes, and 19 goshalas (shelters for cows).

His generosity extended even to his final moments. After his death, he donated his eyes following his father's wishes, a gesture that gave the gift of sight to four people. His eye donation sparked a surge in eye donations across Karnataka, demonstrating how his influence continues to impact lives even after his passing.

5. Brand Endorsements Where He Charged Nothing

The Kannada superstar used his fame and influence to advocate for numerous social causes. One of his most commendable initiatives was his role as a brand ambassador for Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), where he promoted the use of public transportation. In 2019, Puneeth took on this role without accepting any remuneration.

Another notable contribution was to the Right to Education (RTE) campaign in Karnataka, where he helped spread awareness about the importance of education and worked to reduce school dropout rates.

Similarly, Puneeth worked to raise awareness about COVID-19 safety protocols during the pandemic, using his platform to encourage his fans to adhere to government guidelines. He also made significant financial contributions to relief funds, including donating Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in March 2020.