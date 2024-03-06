Pulkit Samrat- Kriti Kharbanda's Wedding Invite Is All Things Love; Check out Their Wedding Date

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been inseparable for years, and their friendship has only grown stronger over time. Whether seen together at events or sharing lovely moments on social media, their display of love never fails to warm hearts. After dating for years, the two are all set to tie the knot soon. In the latest development, their wedding invite has gone viral on social media.

Their wedding invitation recently went viral online, which captures the essence of love, music, peaceful blue waters, and their cherished pet companions. The invitation elegantly showcases the couple's journey and promises a celebration full of joy and meaningful moments. The wedding invitation for Pulkit and Kriti features a lovely backdrop that embodies the atmosphere of their approaching celebration.

In the poster, the pair is shown sitting on a balcony overlooking beautiful blue waters, with Pulkit playing the guitar and their pets enjoying the peaceful atmosphere. One of their dogs sleeps comfortably, while the other, Drogo, a Siberian Husky, appears to be entranced by the melodic sounds. It's a wonderful location that embodies the couple's passions for music, wildlife, and their pets. The invitation ends with a sincere message: "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad. Love, Pulkit & Kriti."

Notably, Pulkit and Kriti have been dating for about three years. The two have appeared in several films together, including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Meanwhile, Pulkit was last seen in Fukrey 3 in 2023. The film, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar through Excel Entertainment, stars Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, Richa Chadha, Manjot Singh, and Pankaj Tripathi in prominent parts.

Fukrey 3 was released on September 28 and garnered a positive reception from fans. Both Fukrey and Fukrey Returns had audiences in split and became big office hits of 2013 and 2017, respectively. Kriti, on the other hand, will next be seen in Abir Sengupta's forthcoming comedy film Risky Romeo with Sunny Singh.