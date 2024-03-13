Pulkit Samrat-kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Groom-to-be Leaves for Mehendi Ceremony - Watch

Hyderabad: Lovebirds Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot soon. The couple is said to be getting married on on March 15 with festivities spanning over four days. In a video shared by a paparazzo handle on Instagram, Pulkit, the groom-to-be, was seen leaving for the Mehendi ceremony looking stylish and charming as ever.

Earlier, Kriti Kharbanda, the beautiful bride-to-be, was also spotted at Mumbai airport, heading for her wedding in Delhi. Meanwhile, their Mumbai home is adorned with lights, indicating the excitement for the upcoming celebrations.

Kriti and Pulkit's wedding will begin with pre-wedding events from March 13 to 16, culminating in the main ceremony on March 15 in Delhi, their hometown. According to reports, the couple wants a small and cozy wedding, focusing on creating special memories with close family and friends. Though a few Bollywood stars might attend, the guest list is primarily limited to loved ones.

The wedding will have a soft pastel theme with Punjabi traditions, starting with the Mehendi on March 13, followed by the Haldi ceremony and a lively Cocktail party on March 14. Finally, on March 15, 2024, they will exchange vows surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Speculation about Pulkit and Kriti's wedding started when they both posted similar pictures on Valentine's Day from their romantic getaway. Their captions hinted that they might tie the knot in March.

On the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third Fukrey movie and had a small part in Zoya Akhtar's web series Made in Heaven Season 2. Kriti is getting ready for the release of her next film, Risky Romeo, which is set to come out in May 2024. Kriti and Pulkit have acted together in several movies like Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.