Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Tie the Knot, Newlyweds Share First Pictures from Their Dreamy Wedding

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 44 minutes ago

Pulkit Samrat Ties the Knot With Kriti Kharbanda, Newlyweds Share First Pictures From Their Dreamy Wedding

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are now husband and wife. The couple got married in Haryana's ITC Grand Manesar with their close friends and family members in attendance.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda finally tied the knot today in a private ceremony, surrounded only by their close friends and family members. The big fat Punjabi wedding festivities unfolded at ITC Grand Manesar in Haryana, with approximately 200 guests in attendance. The couple's wedding menu reportedly included popular chaats of Delhi, and traditional delicacies from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

A recent report by a newswire highlighted that the wedding banquet served a regal assortment representing diverse cuisines from different regions of India, including specialties from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. To cater to the groom's preference, the menu even featured the famous chaat from Delhi 6.

Sources from the same newswire revealed that the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were held on March 14, followed by the Haldi ceremony the next day. Notable personalities among the attendees included the couple's close friends Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Sharma, and renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Pulkit Samrat, who shares a professional history with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti, hails from Delhi, and so does Kriti. Their families have roots in the National Capital Region (NCR). Pulkit, previously married to Shweta Rohira, has now embarked on this new journey with Kriti, surrounded by the love and blessings of their loved ones.

READ MORE

  1. Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Groom-to-be Leaves for Mehendi Ceremony - Watch
  2. Pulkit-Kriti wedding: Festivities to kickstart with Mehendi today; couple to opt for Punjabi wedding
  3. Bride-to-Be Kriti Kharbanda Jets off to Delhi Ahead of Wedding with Pulkit Samrat - Watch

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.