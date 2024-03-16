Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Tie the Knot, Newlyweds Share First Pictures from Their Dreamy Wedding

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda finally tied the knot today in a private ceremony, surrounded only by their close friends and family members. The big fat Punjabi wedding festivities unfolded at ITC Grand Manesar in Haryana, with approximately 200 guests in attendance. The couple's wedding menu reportedly included popular chaats of Delhi, and traditional delicacies from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

A recent report by a newswire highlighted that the wedding banquet served a regal assortment representing diverse cuisines from different regions of India, including specialties from Kolkata, Banaras, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. To cater to the groom's preference, the menu even featured the famous chaat from Delhi 6.

Sources from the same newswire revealed that the mehndi and sangeet ceremonies of Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were held on March 14, followed by the Haldi ceremony the next day. Notable personalities among the attendees included the couple's close friends Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar, Varun Sharma, and renowned filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Pulkit Samrat, who shares a professional history with Kriti in films such as Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti, hails from Delhi, and so does Kriti. Their families have roots in the National Capital Region (NCR). Pulkit, previously married to Shweta Rohira, has now embarked on this new journey with Kriti, surrounded by the love and blessings of their loved ones.