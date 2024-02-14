Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda to Tie Knot in March? Here's What We Know

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are prepared to elevate their relationship to the next stage, as indicated by the subtle hints they have dropped. Their latest Instagram updates give a clue that they are heading towards matrimony in March this year.

Hyderabad: One of the most adorable couples in B-Town, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, have been in a relationship for several years, and now it appears they are all set to take the plunge and move their relationship to the next level. On Valentine's Day today, Samrat and Kharbanda subtly hinted at their wedding plans through their recent Instagram posts.

Taking to Instagram, Samrat posted a romantic picture of himself and Kharbanda. Alongside the picture, he expressed his love in the caption that read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Kharbanda also shared an adorable photo with Samrat. In the picture, the duo is seen holding hands, with Kharbanda looking at Pulkit affectionately. She captioned the picture as, "Let's March together, hand in hand (followed by a heart emoji)."

Does this mean that they will be tying the knot in March of this year? The comment section of both posts is flooded with beautiful comments from their fans. Bobby Deol, who has previously worked with Kharbanda in 'Housefull 4' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se', showered his love and wishes on the couple.

Samrat and Kharbanda's romance blossomed on the set of Anees Bazmee's film, 'Pagalpanti'. Kharbanda confirmed their relationship during the film's promotion. In an interview with a newswire, she addressed the rumours surrounding their relationship, stating, "No, they are not just rumours."

Towards the end of last month, there were reports of their engagement after pictures from the ceremony went viral online. The couple was seen displaying their engagement rings in those pictures.

