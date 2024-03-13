Pulkit-Kriti wedding: Festivities to kickstart with Mehendi today; couple to opt for Punjabi wedding

Hyderabad: After dating for several years, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have decided to take their romance to the next level by getting married. As per reports, the couple will be opting for a Punjabi wedding with close friends and family members in attendance. According to a source, the pair is likely to marry on March 15 at a hotel in Manesar, with festivities beginning on March 13.

"The wedding festivities have began with an intimate get-together of families in Delhi, and it will be followed by a celebration and wedding in Manesar," informed a close insider to a newswire, adding, "The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair centred on music, dance, food, and fun." In fact, their close pals from the industry will attend the wedding, as will the Fukrey gang, which includes Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

As per reports, the couple will begin wedding festivities with mehendi on Wednesday, followed by Haldi ceremony on Thursday morning. In the evening of March 14, Pulki and Kriti will host a cocktail night for their guests. And finally, the couple will exchange vows in a traditional Punjabi set-up on March 15.

For their big day, the Bollywood pair have selected a modest wedding ceremony to celebrate their wonderful day with close friends and family. From the film fraternity, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh are expected to attend the wedding, according to a source. When it comes to the theme, it is said that the couple chose a pastel theme for the wedding since it "reflects their personality." The theme is said to be subtle and classy.

Samrat has collaborated with Kharbanda on films including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti. They have been dating for several years and have shared glimpses of their relationship on social media. Rumours of their wedding began to circulate after the couple shared pictures of themselves from their romantic holiday. "Let's march together, hand in hand," read a caption, implying their March nuptials. The couple met on the set of Pagalpanti and began dating. Pulkit Samrat was previously married to Shweta Rohira.