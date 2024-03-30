The Goat Life Box Office Collection Day 2: Prithviraj Sukumaran Starrer Sees Slight Dip in Earnings

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s latest release, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, has ignited poignant conversations about the arduous experiences and isolation endured by immigrants in Arab nations for decades. Since its theatrical debut on March 28, the film has garnered steadfast support and accolades from celebrities, fans, and critics alike. The movie showcased robust performance at the box office, amassing Rs 7.60 crore on its opening day in India. A slight dip, however, was witnessed on day 2.

The Goat Life Day 2 Box Office Collection

On March 29, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film's earnings dipped slightly, crossing Rs 6.53 crore, summing up to a total of Rs 14.13 crore from all language releases in India. This reflected a 14.08% decrease compared to its inaugural day collections in the country.

Breaking down the figures for the second day, the Malayalam version raked in Rs 5.3 crore, Kannada Rs 0.05 crore, Tamil Rs 0.6 crore, Telugu Rs 0.5 crore, and Hindi Rs 0.08 crore. Notably, the Malayalam version witnessed a substantial surge in occupancy, jumping from 57.79% on the opening day to an impressive 75.09% on day two.

Worldwide Gross

Released across 1724 screens worldwide, the film, helmed by acclaimed Malayalam director Blessy, garnered a first-day global gross of Rs 16.7 crore, as announced by the makers.

Prithviraj Sukumaran on Working with Blessy

In a candid revelation during the film's promotions in Mumbai, Prithviraj Sukumaran shed light on his collaboration with Blessy and said that working on a film with him is a coveted milestone for actors in Malayalam cinema. "In the Malayalam film industry when Blessy calls you, you pick up your phone. He is one of the most committed filmmakers that the Malayalam film industry has. For us actors in Malayalam cinema, a Blessy film is a box that all of us want to tick at least once in a lifetime and have it in our filmography," Prithviraj said.

16 Years of the Goat Life Journey

Delving into the film's prolonged journey, Prithviraj reminisced, "This was back in 2009 when I was still trying to come to terms with myself as an artiste and that’s when he contacted me and said that he has thought of his film which is a grand vision and he wants me to be a part of the film. The idea took 10 years to take off because his vision was so massive that it was quite ahead of time to pull it off in terms of the logistics and the creative line of thought."

About The Goat Life

Featuring stellar performances from Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis, KR Gokul, and Shobha Mohan, Aadujeevitham is an adaptation of Benyamin's eponymous novel, based on a real-life narrative. AR Rahman's musical compositions and Resul Pookutty's sound design add depth to the cinematic experience. The film's release extends beyond Malayalam, encompassing Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages, reflecting growing impact of Malayalam cinema.