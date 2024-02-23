Proud to Be Performing: Shahid Drops Rehearsal Video as He Gears up for Women's Premier League

Hyderabad: The 2024 Women's Premier League's opening event, scheduled for February 23, promises to be a spectacular spectacle. The celebration, which will be hosted at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, will include stunning performances by well-known superstars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Shahid Kapoor. Apart from them, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, and Tiger Shroff will also perform at this year's Women's Premier League opening ceremony in Bengaluru on February 23.

Shahid took to Instagram to share a video from his practise session for the opening ceremony of WPL. Sharing the video, he wrote: "The @wplt20 is finally here and I’m proud to be performing in Bengaluru for the opening ceremony 💥🏏😄" The Farzi actor was seen in mustard yellow coloured co-ord hoodie and trousers.

Behind-the-scenes footage of the actors rehearsing for the opening ceremony has also been shared on the WPL's official Instagram page. Prior to the start of the WPL season, Shahid acknowledged his love for cricket and emphasised the league's importance in improving women's cricket and its future. In the video, the actor stated, "I am a huge cricket fan. I enjoy cricket as a sport. I aspired to be a cricketer as a kid. Whenever I enter a stadium, I am filled with excitement."

The highly anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) begins today (Friday), with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) facing last year's runners-up, Delhi Capitals. The event will take place in Bengaluru and Delhi until March 17, with the grand finale planned for March 17 in New Delhi and the eliminator on March 15. Both Delhi and Bengaluru will host the event.