Propose Day 2025: From Abhishek-Aishwarya To Ranbir-Alia, Know How Bollywood Stars Popped The Big Question

Hyderabad: It's February and Valentine's Week holds a special place as a celebration of love and promises. It's the perfect time to reminisce about the romantic beginnings of some iconic Bollywood couples. The heartfelt stories of real-life proposals, filled with thoughtful gestures and dreamy settings, offer a glimpse into the private lives of these beloved stars.

1. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's love story reached a beautiful milestone in the captivating wilderness of Maasai Mara, Kenya. Alia shared the tale during an appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7. She revealed that Ranbir had meticulously planned the proposal, keeping it a complete surprise.

"He didn't tell anyone; he just carried the ring and did it in the most amazing place because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Masai Mara," Alia said.

The couple's connection to the location and Ranbir's thoughtful gesture made the proposal unforgettable, marking the beginning of their journey toward marriage.

2. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood's dynamic duo Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh shared the story of their proposal during Koffee With Karan 8. Ranveer narrated how he chose the Maldives as the backdrop for this pivotal moment. "We were going to take a holiday, and I decided to propose to her on the holiday. I got the ring, and my folks were like, 'Are you going to propose?' I was like, yes. They asked, 'Are you not consulting her parents?' I didn't have that degree of maturity. I said, 'No, I'm marrying her, so I will ask her.' We went to the Maldives, and I secretly carried the ring with me," Ranveer recalled.

Describing the idyllic setting, he said, "We did the Sandbank adventure. A boat takes you to a tiny sliver of sand in the middle of the sea. After the boat left, it was just me and her. I was like, 'This is it!'" The solitude of the sandbank perfectly matched Ranveer's romantic spirit, sealing their love story in a magical moment.

3. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding was a private affair, held at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur. Speaking about the proposal on a show, Vicky said, "It was very last-minute. I had been warned by everyone that if you do not propose, you'll have to hear about it for the rest of your life... I did it one day before the wedding."

He arranged a special dinner before the guests arrived, creating a simple yet intimate setting for the proposal. Despite the impromptu nature, it became a cherished moment for the couple.

4. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan first proposed to Kareena Kapoor during a casual trip to Paris. However, Kareena wasn't ready initially. In an interview with a newswire, she revealed, "I think it was at the bar and then I think I said no. Then there was one more time, on the same trip, when we were at the Notre Dame Church. I was just like 'Let's not talk about it'."

Two days later, Kareena finally said yes, marking the beginning of their relationship. Paris, known as the city of love, became the backdrop for their unforgettable romantic journey.

5. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's love story was revisited when Abhishek shared details of his proposal on The Oprah Winfrey Show. "While I was filming a movie in New York, I would often stand on the balcony of my hotel room and wish that one day, wouldn't it be wonderful if I was united with (Aishwarya) in marriage?" he recalled. That dream eventually became a reality when Abhishek proposed, leading to one of Bollywood’s most celebrated marriages.

6. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's love story is nothing short of a fairytale. After months of texting and dating, Jonas decided to take the next step. The singer shut down a Tiffany & Co. store in London to select the perfect ring. He then whisked Priyanka away to Crete under the pretence of celebrating her birthday.

"I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me?" Jonas shared during an interview with a magazine. He said Priyanka was left speechless, taking about 45 seconds before giving her answer. Jonas added, "I'm going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections."