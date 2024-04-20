Priyanka Chopra's Swiss Sojourn: A Montage of Selfies, Snow-Covered Mountains & More!

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra, who has successfully made her mark in both Bollywood and Hollywood, never fails to capture the hearts of her fans through her acting prowess and social media posts.

On Saturday, the 41-year-old actor took to her social media handle and shared a series of photos and a video from her recent trip to Switzerland.

On her Instagram account, Chopra delighted her fans with visuals from her recent Swiss escapade. The first image depicts her in a selfie with flawless makeup and hair. Subsequent pictures show Chopra in various poses against the picturesque backdrop of snow-covered mountains. A glimpse of a magical nighttime snowfall is shared in another post. Furthermore, she shares images showcasing the serene beauty of the Alps.

The remaining photos showcase her revelling in the exquisite location, radiating beauty in every shot. In the caption of her post, the Baywatch actor expressed her desire to linger in Crans Montana a little longer. She wrote, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…"

In terms of her work commitments, PeeCee is currently engaged in filming Heads Of State, an upcoming action comedy that features notable actors such as Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in significant roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller. Moreover, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, a project directed by Frank E Flowers.