Priyanka Chopra's Record-Breaking Fee for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 Revealed as Shoot Likely Begins in Kenya

Hyderabad: The buzz around filmmaker SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated film with Mahesh Babu, tentatively referred to as SSMB29 refuses to die down. The film is poised to break records worldwide just like Rajamouli's previous ventures RRR and Baahubali. And with Priyanka's addition to the star cast, it has become a global phenomenon.

Though the final cast has not been revealed, speculations about Chopra's association with the project have been circulating for months. Her social media interactions with the acclaimed director have only added to the reports. The film will mark Chopra's return to Hindi films after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

In the latest development, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to X to reveal Priyanka's remuneration in the film. Going by his X post, Chopra has secured a staggering remuneration of Rs 30 crore for her role in SSMB29. The record-breaking amount has put Chopra at the top of the list of highest-paid female actors. Earlier, Deepika was said to have been offered Rs 20 crore for both Kalki 2898 AD and Fighter.

As per media reports, the Rs 30 crore deal was reached after Chopra had a meeting with the makers of the film. The actor reportedly had asked for a heftier sum but after negotiations, agreed to the said fee. Though it cements Chopra's position as a bankable star, it is understandable given the scale of the film with an expected budget of around Rs 1000 cr.

The film will mark Priyanka's maiden Telugu project. Fans are eagerly awaiting her return to Hindi films and her on-screen pairing with Mahesh Babu. Filming has reportedly already started in Kenya. The jungle adventure theme of the film is expected to hit screens by 2027.