Priyanka Chopra's Pic With SS Rajamouli Goes Viral Amid SSMB29 Preps

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after a picture from the 2023 US screening of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR resurfaced and went viral on social media. The photograph shows Priyanka posing alongside the acclaimed filmmaker and music composer MM Keeravani.

At the time, Priyanka had shared the picture on Instagram, captioning it: "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava, Chandrabose."

Fast forward two years, Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli have reunited for his highly-anticipated film SSMB29, headlined by Mahesh Babu. Latest reports also add that John Abraham might be taking up a major role in this film, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to appear as the main antagonist, although no official words have been brought out yet.

Earlier this month, a puja ceremony marked the film's official launch. Written by veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, SSMB29 is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with filming slated to begin in April 2025 and continue until late 2026. The release is tentatively planned for 2027 or 2029. This is Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.