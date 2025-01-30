ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's Pic With SS Rajamouli Goes Viral Amid SSMB29 Preps

An old photo of Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli, and Keeravani from RRR screening goes viral amid excitement for the Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29.

Priyanka Chopra's Pic With SS Rajamouli Goes Viral Amid SSMB29 Preps
Priyanka Chopra's Pic With SS Rajamouli Goes Viral Amid SSMB29 Preps (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Jan 30, 2025, 7:51 PM IST

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after a picture from the 2023 US screening of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR resurfaced and went viral on social media. The photograph shows Priyanka posing alongside the acclaimed filmmaker and music composer MM Keeravani.

At the time, Priyanka had shared the picture on Instagram, captioning it: "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava, Chandrabose."

Fast forward two years, Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli have reunited for his highly-anticipated film SSMB29, headlined by Mahesh Babu. Latest reports also add that John Abraham might be taking up a major role in this film, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to appear as the main antagonist, although no official words have been brought out yet.

Earlier this month, a puja ceremony marked the film's official launch. Written by veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, SSMB29 is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with filming slated to begin in April 2025 and continue until late 2026. The release is tentatively planned for 2027 or 2029. This is Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

READ MORE

  1. Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Others Share Messages of Patriotism
  2. LA Wildfires Burn Hollywood A-Listers' Multi-Million Homes to Ashes, Priyanka Chopra and Other Celebs React
  3. SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra to Join Mahesh Babu?

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra recently made headlines after a picture from the 2023 US screening of SS Rajamouli's blockbuster RRR resurfaced and went viral on social media. The photograph shows Priyanka posing alongside the acclaimed filmmaker and music composer MM Keeravani.

At the time, Priyanka had shared the picture on Instagram, captioning it: "Least I can do to contribute to this incredible Indian film's journey. Good luck and congratulations RRR, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Prem Rakshith (choreographer), Kala Bhairava, Chandrabose."

Fast forward two years, Priyanka Chopra and SS Rajamouli have reunited for his highly-anticipated film SSMB29, headlined by Mahesh Babu. Latest reports also add that John Abraham might be taking up a major role in this film, and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran is said to appear as the main antagonist, although no official words have been brought out yet.

Earlier this month, a puja ceremony marked the film's official launch. Written by veteran screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad, SSMB29 is expected to be a grand cinematic spectacle, with filming slated to begin in April 2025 and continue until late 2026. The release is tentatively planned for 2027 or 2029. This is Priyanka Chopra's return to Indian cinema after her 2019 film The Sky Is Pink.

READ MORE

  1. Republic Day 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Allu Arjun, Others Share Messages of Patriotism
  2. LA Wildfires Burn Hollywood A-Listers' Multi-Million Homes to Ashes, Priyanka Chopra and Other Celebs React
  3. SS Rajamouli's SSMB29: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Priyanka Chopra to Join Mahesh Babu?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRIYANKA CHOPRAPRIYANKA CHOPRA SS RAJAMOULI PICPRIYANKA CHOPRA SS RAJAMOULI FILMPRIYANKA CHOPRA SSMB 29SSMB29

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Union Budget 2025: Economists Suggest Tax Reforms, Focus on MSMEs, And Boosts For Education And Technology

Ahead Of Union Budget, Agriculture Experts Expect Enhancement Of Agri-Fund For Research, New-aged Technology

Share Of Sugar Industry In GDP Can Go Up To 3 Per Cent: Gadkari

Union Budget 2025: Traders Fear Collapse Without Support For Diamond Industry; Demand Tax Cuts, Improved Infrastructure

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.