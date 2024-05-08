Priyanka Chopra Wraps up Heads of State Shoot; Shares Fun BTS Moments with Malti Marie - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka Chopra has finally wrapped up the filming for her highly anticipated movie Heads of State. The actor took to her social media handle on Wednesday to share the exciting news with her fans, accompanied by a heartwarming video montage showcasing her cherished moments on set with her adorable daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The video features a collection of endearing clips, including a hilarious scene where Priyanka uses her little daughter as a barbell to do the squats. Another sweet moment captures Malti Marie sitting in her mother's lap as Priyanka gets ready for a shoot. The video also includes a playful moment of the duo having fun with sticks.

Heads of State, directed by Ilya Naishuller, boasts an impressive cast including Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles. Priyanka expressed her gratitude and admiration for the cast and crew in a heartfelt note, praising their professionalism and camaraderie.

"It's been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one," she wrote. "Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it," she added.

Besides Heads of State, Priyanka has a slew of exciting projects in the pipeline. She is set to appear in Frank E Flowers' The Bluff and is also producing Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry. In Bollywood, she will be starring alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming directorial venture, Jee Le Zaraa.