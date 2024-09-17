Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'Best Husband' Nick Jonas on His Birthday with Unseen Pics; Seal Celebration with a Kiss - Watch

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her husband Nick Jonas' birthday with a special post on Instagram, marking a memorable evening in London. Nick had a working birthday as the Jonas Brothers performed at the O2 Arena on September 16. Priyanka, their daughter Malti Marie, and other close friends were also in attendance, vibing with the audience.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a series of snapshots from the night, including a backstage moment where she and Nick stood together as Malti playfully had her head between their legs. The post also featured a video of Nick performing live and additional photos of the family bonding backstage. Her heartfelt caption read, "Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas ❤️."

Nick Jonas Instagram Story (Instagram)

Amidst the celebration, actor-writer Mindy Kaling left a comment, wishing Nick a happy birthday. Though Nick did not directly repost the birthday wishes, he did share a simple Instagram Story of his birthday breakfast, which featured iced tea, and pancakes, with a "Happy Birthday" handle on it.

During the concert, a fan account captured a touching moment where Priyanka, wearing an eye-catching orange dress, can be seen dancing and singing along to Nick's performance. The couple shared a romantic kiss on stage, creating a standout moment for the crowd. Their daughter Malti was also present, safeguarded by noise-cancelling headphones as she enjoyed the evening.

Nick is set to appear next in the film Power Ballad, while Priyanka has several projects lined up, including Heads of State, The Bluff, Citadel season 2, and Jee Le Zaraa.