Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji, Hints at Beginning 'New Chapter' Amid SSMB29 Buzz, Thanks Upasana Konidela in Post

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra's trip to India has everyone talking. The buzz around her coming onboard for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has skyrocketed of late. When the Desi Girl was seen landing in Hyderabad much to fanfare, the speculations went rife about Priyanka being cast opposite Mahesh Babu in the film which is tentatively titled SSMB29.

Priyanka Chopra Visits Chilkur Balaji Temple

Priyanka visited the famous Chilkur Balaji temple near Hyderabad during her visit to India. PeeCee's visit has become a talking point among her fans and the media. The actor took to social media to share pictures of her sacred journey and thanked Upasana Konidela, wife of Ram Charan, who is said to have recommended the temple visit to her.

A New Chapter – But What Does It Mean?

Documenting her visit to Chilkur Balaji on social media, Priyanka shared a cryptic post, stating that she was beginning a "new chapter" in her life. She did not give any more details about what this statement could be, leaving many to think if it might be a way of hinting at her film with Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. Her post only added to the speculation, and curiosity grew among fans.

On Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "With the blessings of Shri Balaji, a new chapter begins. May we all find peace in our hearts and prosperity and abundance all around us. God's grace is infinite. || ॐ नमो नारायणाय || Thank you @upasanakaminenikonidela.

Temple Chic: Priyanka's Blue Pastel Salwar Suit Steals Fans' Hearts

Priyanka was seen at the Chilkur Balaji temple in a blue pastel salwar suit, looking elegant and poised. She shared a few glimpses of the visit on social media, giving her followers a peek into this special moment. The images went viral within no time, adding to the buzz around her trip.

SSMB29: Priyanka's Involvement Still a Mystery, But Fans Are Excited

While this social media post by Priyanka is fueling gossip regarding her involvement with the supposed film SSMB29, neither Priyanka nor the makers have released any confirmation of her involvement. The film, an SS Rajamouli directorial featuring Mahesh Babu, is the most talked-about film in the industry and the latest talk around Priyanka only adds to the excitement.

ETV Bharat Debunked "Priyanka Chopra's Maha Kumbh Mela" Visit

Earlier, Priyanka had posted a video of her traveling without revealing her destination. In no time, the news was all over social media that Priyanka is off to Maha Kumbh Mela. ETV Bharat, however, quickly came up with a fact check and put all the speculations to rest.

SSMB29: The Excitement Builds

SSMB29 has started production with a grand pooja ceremony. The combination of Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli has already created a huge buzz, though the entire details of the cast and crew are kept under wraps. Priyanka Chopra's visit to India and her cryptic posts have fans waiting for official update from the makers about her role in the project.