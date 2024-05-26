Priyanka Chopra Treats Fans to Morning Selfie in Pink Night Suit

Hyderabad: When Priyanka Chopra isn't preoccupied with her professional obligations, she may be found raving about her husband Nick Jonas or taking a walk through the city with their daughter Malti. She also makes it a point to share glimpses of her life with her admirers and followers. The actor in her latest Instagram Story shared a morning selfie from her house in which she looks gorgeous.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram selfie (Instagram)

Chopra looked stunning in the photo, dressed in a pink nightgown with a fuzzy robe put on top. The desi girl surprised her fans on May 25 by posting a charming selfie and wished them a very joyful "good morning" as soon as she woke up. She added spark to her fans' mornings with her radiant face, making their day.

Prior to this, the actor posted behind-the-scenes photos from the Heads of State sets, after wrapping up filming her upcoming action-comedy movie in the United States. She also conveyed her thanks for getting to collaborate with some of the entertainment industry's stalwarts. "And it's a wrap.. it's been a year.. well, a lot happened but here we are," she wrote in her post.

"Tonight I wrapped on a set that was always so full of laughter and professionalism. That rare combination doesn’t happen always.. This movie was a breeze because the cast and crew came prepared with their A game, everyday. It’s been an honour to work with some legends in our business on this one. Hope y’all have as much fun watching it as we did making it. Heads of state will be on @primevideo .. when u ask me? Above my pay grade. lol. Gratitude," she added.

After working on over 50 films in India and dominating Bollywood, the actor crossed the ocean to establish herself in Hollywood. She had her share of struggles before receiving offers to star in films such as The Matrix Resurrections, Isn't It Romantic, Baywatch, and We Can Be Heroes. The next movie she'll be featured in is Heads of State, starring Ilya Naishuller.