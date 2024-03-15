Priyanka Chopra Stuns in White as She Steps Out to Attend Mumbai Event - Watch Viral Video

Hyderabad: Actor Priyanka returned to the bay and ensured that her presence did not go unnoticed. The actor arrived in Mumbai for a luxury brand event, where she was spotted on the move on Friday. In candid shots captured by the photogs, Priyanka opted to turn up the heat with her striking look. Adorned in a plunging white crop top paired elegantly with silk pants, the actor tied her hair in a ponytail and complemented her outfit with high heels.

Having made a trip to India after nearly a year, the Citadel actor could be seen all smiles as she posed for the paparazzi at the special gathering. Priyanka also greeted everyone with a namaste. Photos and videos of her public appearance soon surfaced on social media, receiving praise from her admirers. A fan commented, "Dream girl (followed by a red heart emoji)." Another wrote, "International Queen."

Priyanka was in the city for the grand launch event of Bulgari, as she is one of the global brand ambassadors of the brand. Among the other esteemed ambassadors are renowned figures such as Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, and Lisa from BLACKPINK. Priyanka announced her journey to India through a post on her Instagram Stories. She shared a selfie with her daughter Malti Marie with a caption that read, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go!"

Shortly after her post, the mother-daughter duo was captured at Mumbai airport, and in a moment, the video had gone viral on social media platforms. Priyanka donned a black ensemble along with a beach hat, while Malti was seen in a green top and matching pants. Priyanka visibly expressed her joy at being back in the city. Offering her greetings to the paparazzi, Priyanka then made her way to her awaiting car. This marked Malti's second visit to India after Nick Jonas and Priyanka brought her to the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in April last year.