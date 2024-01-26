Priyanka Chopra is all hearts as Nick Jonas and brothers to finally perform in Mumbai

Hyderabad: Lollapalooza India is all set to return for a second edition on January 27-28, 2020. The huge music event will take place at Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course and will last twenty hours, featuring multi-genre music acts. It is worth noting that pop artists Jonas Brothers, Halsey, and Anoushka Shankar, as well as the band OneRepublic, will headline this two-day Mumbai music festival.

Ecstatic about Nick's India visit, Bollywood actor and wife of the American singer Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Story to share the update with the caption: "@nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas finally performing in Mumbai! My heart."

Priyanka Chopra's husband American singer is all set to perform at the second edition of Lollapalooza India. The event will be marked by the best Indian and International performers.

Priyanka previously expressed her desire for Nick to play in her native country at the official opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai in 2023. At the event, Nick consented to his wife's offer of performing with his brothers in Mumbai.

Nick expressed his pleasure about being at NMACC, saying, "Proud to be here," before his wife interrupted and remarked, "You guys should come and perform here." To which Nick responded, "We should perform here. That is a good idea. We've never played here; it'll be incredible." Priyanka remarked that performing in Mumbai would be fantastic.

For those unfamiliar, the Jonas Brothers - Kevin, Joe, and Nick - have dominated music for nearly two decades. Their chart-topping tune Burnin' Up remains an anthem. The pop rock band of the brothers has also received two Grammy nominations.

Talking about the event, following a successful inaugural edition, Lollapalooza returns to India for a second time. Aside from the headliners, this edition of Lollapalooza India will feature a number of additional Indian and international performers. With this, it is set to make history as the first of its kind event in the country, with a line-up containing some of the top Grammy Award winners and nominees, South Korean bands, among others.