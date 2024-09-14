Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Tattoo of Daughter Malti Marie in Stunning Pictures from French Getaway

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has recently created a buzz on social media with a series of stunning images from her vacation in France. In the latest posts from her trip, the Desi Girl looks effortlessly stunning at the beach. What particularly stands out among these breathtaking photos is a tattoo dedicated to her daughter, Malti Marie.

In January 2022, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy. Currently, the family is enjoying their time in France, and they’ve shared glimpses of their holiday on Instagram. One detail that has caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans is Priyanka's tattoo of her daughter.

In one of the images, Priyanka is seen lounging on a yacht deck, dressed in a chic brown and cream outfit, complete with a hat and sunglasses. As she rests her hand on her knee, a tattoo on her arm becomes visible. The tattoo features an outline of Malti’s face in a delicate design.

Following Priyanka’s post, fans have been quick to comment. One remarked, "New Tattoo. It's Marie," while another said, "Who noticed a Malti tattoo on PC's arm?" A few even pointed out that the tattoo has been there since last year, with one user noting, "Aww, look at that tattoo. It's adorable. So sweet."

Priyanka’s tattoo journey includes several significant designs. In 2012, she honoured her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, with a tattoo of his handwriting that reads 'Daddy's lil girl,' a touching tribute just before his passing. More recently, she added three paw prints above her right ankle, likely representing her pet dogs Diana, Gino, and Panda, whom she shares with Nick Jonas. Additionally, Priyanka has a world map tattooed on her arm.

Priyanka and Nick got engaged in July 2018 and celebrated a grand wedding in Rajasthan later that year. Their daughter Malti was born via surrogacy in January 2022.

On the film front, Priyanka is gearing for the release of her Marathi production Pani, which is scheduled to hit theatres in October. Her acting projects include Frank E Flowers's film The Bluff where in she plays a former female pirate. She will also star in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.