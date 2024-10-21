Priyanka Chopra Drops a Sneak Peek of Her 'Filmy' Karwa Chauth with Hubby Nick Jonas

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra recently shared her joyful celebration of Karwa Chauth 2024 with her husband Nick Jonas, providing fans with an intimate glimpse into their festivities through a series of heartwarming Instagram posts. The couple, who have been happily married since 2018, marked the occasion in London, where they embraced the traditional rituals associated with the festival.

Dressed in a striking maroon tracksuit adorned with a vibrant red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive ensemble with traditional earrings, bangles, and sindoor. Her post radiated warmth, as she wished her followers, "Happy Karwa Chauth," while humorously adding, "And yes, I'm filmy," a reminder of her roots in Bollywood.

The collection of photos began with a tender moment of Priyanka sipping water, with Nick holding the glass. The two could be seen on a video call with Priyanka's mother, Madhu Chopra, as they both held pooja thalis. Another image captured Priyanka's infectious smile as she read a note from Nick. Another enchanting photo showcased her mehendi design, which included Nick's birthday and the number '3', alongside a heart motif.

On the professional front, Priyanka is busy filming the second season of the much-anticipated series Citadel, produced by the Russo Brothers. She is also set to star alongside John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State and will portray a former female pirate in the upcoming film The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. This film promises to take audiences back to the 19th-century Caribbean, showcasing Priyanka's versatility as an actor.

