Priyanka Chopra Departs for Mumbai with Daughter Malti Marie - See Pic

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Priyanka Chopra Departs for Mumbai with Daughter Malti Marie - See Pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra shares a cute selfie with her daughter Maltie Marie as they depart for Mumbai. The actor also congratulates her cousin Meera Chopra on her wedding to Rakshit Kejriwal.

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra often provides glimpses into her life for her fans, showcasing moments spent with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Maltie Marie. On Thursday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie featuring herself and Maltie Marie on their journey to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story revealed a lovely selfie of her and Maltie Marie, exuding a sense of excitement. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go (sic)!"

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

In Priyanka's next Story, the actor dropped the first pictures from her cousin Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal's wedding. She wrote, "Congratulations. Here's to forever. Lots of love (sic)."

Not long ago, Priyanka Chopra delighted her followers by sharing a sweet snapshot of her daughter, joyfully playing in a ball pit at the birthday celebration of Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story
Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

On February 29, Priyanka Chopra flaunted a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram stories post-workout. Dressed in stylish grey gym athleisure, she displayed her toned physique, reflecting the hard work she has been putting in at the gym to achieve her fitness goals as she gears up to return to work. The caption alongside the photo read, "It's giving..finally going back to work energy (sic)" followed by a tongue-squinting emoji.

In her professional endeavours, the 41-year-old actor embraced a new role as the executive producer of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, Priyanka Chopra shared this update with her followers on social media.

READ MORE

  1. Miss World 2024: Priyanka Praises Nita Ambani as Receives Beauty With Purpose Humanitarian Award
  2. Miss World 2024 Krystyna Pyszkova Admires Shah Rukh Khan, Reveals Priyanka Chopra Inspires Her
  3. Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' UNSEEN Tender Moments from Pre-wedding Bash Are Too Mushy to Be Missed

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

India's Startup Scenario and How the Latest AI Mission Is Set to Boost It

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

Crouching Tigers, Hidden Elephants Are Out: A Tale of Man-Animal Conflicts

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.