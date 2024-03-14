Priyanka Chopra Departs for Mumbai with Daughter Malti Marie - See Pic

Hyderabad: Global icon Priyanka Chopra often provides glimpses into her life for her fans, showcasing moments spent with her singer-husband Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Maltie Marie. On Thursday, Priyanka took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie featuring herself and Maltie Marie on their journey to Mumbai in Maharashtra.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram story revealed a lovely selfie of her and Maltie Marie, exuding a sense of excitement. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Mumbai meri jaan. Here we go (sic)!"

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

In Priyanka's next Story, the actor dropped the first pictures from her cousin Meera Chopra and Rakshit Kejriwal's wedding. She wrote, "Congratulations. Here's to forever. Lots of love (sic)."

Not long ago, Priyanka Chopra delighted her followers by sharing a sweet snapshot of her daughter, joyfully playing in a ball pit at the birthday celebration of Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart McGraw's children, Rowe and Grey.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Story

On February 29, Priyanka Chopra flaunted a stunning mirror selfie on her Instagram stories post-workout. Dressed in stylish grey gym athleisure, she displayed her toned physique, reflecting the hard work she has been putting in at the gym to achieve her fitness goals as she gears up to return to work. The caption alongside the photo read, "It's giving..finally going back to work energy (sic)" followed by a tongue-squinting emoji.

In her professional endeavours, the 41-year-old actor embraced a new role as the executive producer of the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, Priyanka Chopra shared this update with her followers on social media.