Priyanka Chopra Announces The Bluff with Karl Urban, Quoting Mark Twain

Hyderabad: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has announced her participation in the upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, where she will be starring alongside Karl Urban from The Boys series. helmed by Frank E. Flowers, known for his work on the film Bob Marley: One Love, the movie is a joint venture between AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios.

Announcing her upcoming film, Priyanka shared her excitement on social media, quoting Mark Twain, "Now and then we had a hope that if we lived and were good, God would permit us to be pirates."

Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows the story of a former female pirate, portrayed by Priyanka Chopra. The plot revolves around her journey to protect her family when her mysterious past catches up to her. Production is slated to begin in Australia, with notable figures like Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Cisely Saldana, and Mariel Saldana involved in its making.

The makers are aiming to start production in Australia soon. The Bluff will be available for streaming on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. This project further strengthens the collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, AGBO, and Priyanka Chopra, following the success of last year's global franchise debut, Citadel.

Apart from The Bluff, Priyanka Chopra has several other Hollywood projects in the pipeline, including Head of State with John Cena and Citadel 2. Additionally, she is set to make her return to Bollywood with the highly anticipated film Jee Le Zara, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film, however, is put on back burner due to date issues.