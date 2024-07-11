Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Land in Mumbai Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding - Watch

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Land in Mumbai Ahead of Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 13 hours ago

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding is set for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. High-profile guests, including Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, have landed in megacity for the festivities. A fan page video shows the couple arriving at the airport amidst the rain, greeting photographers and fans warmly.

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas (ANI Photo)

Hyderabad: The big fat wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is just around the corner, scheduled to take place tomorrow, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. The grand celebration has already generated immense buzz, with several high-profile guests confirming their attendance, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Adding to the excitement, global star Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have arrived in Mumbai to join in the festivities.

A recent video shared on Instagram by a fan page showcases Priyanka Chopra making a stylish entrance at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas. The paparazzi were quick to capture their arrival, clicking photos of the couple outside the airport amidst the rain. Priyanka, undeterred by the weather, flashed a bright smile and waved to the photographers before getting into her car. She also took a moment to greet everyone with a 'Namaste'. Nick, too, waved at the paparazzi when his name was called out. However, their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, was not spotted.

The three-day wedding extravaganza promises to be one of the most talked-about events in India, with a star-studded guest list. The celebrations will kick off with 'Shubh Vivaah' tomorrow, followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on July 13, which will be restricted to guests above 14 years of age. The 'Mangal Utsav' or the wedding reception, will take place on July 14.

To accommodate the large number of guests, the Ambanis have reportedly hired three Falcon-2000 jets from Club One Air, a charter plane operator, according to Rajan Mehra, the company's chief executive. Additionally, over a hundred private planes are expected to be used during the festivities. With the who's who of the country in attendance, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is set to be an unforgettable affair.

