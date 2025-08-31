Priya Marathe Of Pavitra Rishta Fame Dies At 38 After Cancer Battle

Hyderabad: Priya Marathe, a television actress who played Varsha in the hit show Pavitra Rishta, has died at 38. According to media reports, the actress died on Sunday, August 31, 2025, in Mumbai, at her residence in Mira Road area. She was previously diagnosed with cancer last year. She was receiving medical treatment at the time of her death. Despite being cared for by medical professionals, the actress sadly lost her battle with cancer, leaving behind family, friends, and fans in mourning.

Background and Career

Priya was born in Mumbai on April 23, 1987, and completed her schooling and college in the city. She always had a keen interest in performing arts and decided to take the plunge into the entertainment space. She first came into the entertainment industry as a stand-up comedian before she began to focus on acting.

Priya started her television journey in the entertainment industry with Marathi serials like Ya Sukhanoya and Char Divas Sasuche. She quickly broke into the Hindi television world and became famous when she played Varsha in Pavitra Rishta. The daily soap co-starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who also gained immense popularity during this time, and Pavitra Rishta remains one of the most loved TV dramas.

Memorable Roles

Apart from Pavitra Rishta, Priya was also seen in Ekta Kapoor's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain where she played Jyoti Malhotra. In Marathi television, she made a strong impression with her negative role as Priya Mohite in Tu Tithe Me. In 2017, she was cast in the popular Star Plus drama Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as Bhavani Rathod, a multi-layered character with a dark past, allowing her to showcase her talent in another negative role, and demonstrating her versatility as an actress.

Personal Life

On April 24, 2012, Priya wed actor Shantanu Moghe who is recognised for appearing in the historical series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. The couple had a strong relationship, and friends frequently remarked that Priya juggled her professional and personal life with ease. Priya identified as a spiritual person, and relied on her beliefs to assist her through life's challenges.

A Massive Loss to The Industry

Priya's untimely death is a huge shock to the Marathi and Hindi Entertainment Industries. Co-stars, co-workers, and fans took to social media to share their condolences and their stories and experiences with the actress. Many echoed how she was a talented performer and a wonderful person who would be fondly remembered for sharing positivity into numerous people's lives on-screen and off-screen.