Prithviraj Sukumaran's The Goat Life Hits Rs 50 Cr Mark Globally; Buzz Around Ott Release Grows

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran's gripping survival drama, The Goat Life, also known as Adujeevitham, has soared past the Rs 50 crore milestone in worldwide earnings, as announced by the makers. As the film is backing in the rave reviews from critics and audiences alike, the anticipation surrounding its impending OTT release continues to escalate.

Based on the poignant true story of Najeeb (portrayed by Sukumaran), a Malayali migrant coerced into servitude as a goatherd on a remote Saudi Arabian farm, the Malayalam film is helmed by Blessy. Adapted from Benyamin's acclaimed 2008 novel Aadujeevitham, it premiered on screens just recently.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

The Goat Life Worldwide Gross Crosses Rs 50 Cr Mark

Prthviraj, who also spearheading the film's distribution in Malayalam via Prithviraj Productions, shared The Goat Life box office update on his official social media page. "#Aadujeevitham #TheGoatLifeInCinema @DirectorBlessy @benyamin_bh @arrahman @Amala_ams @Haitianhero @rikaby @resulp @iamkrgokul @HombaleFilms @AAFilmsIndia @PrithvirajProd @RedGiantMovies_ @MythriOfficial @Magic_Frames @ListinStephen," the actor shared a poster stating the film had made Rs 50 crore in worldwide gross collections. "Thank you all for your love and support," it also read.

Star-Studded Ensemble

In addition to Sukumaran, the film stars Amala Paul and K.R. Gokul, alongside Hollywood luminary Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby. Complemented by the musical prowess of Academy Award winners A R Rahman and Resul Pookutty, who provided the music and sound design, respectively, The Goat Life stands as a testament to collaborative excellence.

Box Office Triumphs in India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, The Goat Life witnessed a remarkable surge in collections, with a 24 percent increase on day three, raking in Rs 7.75 crore. With Rs 21.6 crore amassed in just three days, the film is making waves at the Indian box office.

Buzz Around The Goat Life OTT Release

As the theatrical success of The Goat Life continues to reverberate, audiences eagerly await its OTT release. Originally conceived as an emotionally charged narrative spanning over 3 hours and 30 minutes, the film underwent editing to align with conventional feature film durations. The digital rights of The Goat Life is said to be acquired by Disney+ Hotstar. Post-theatrical run, the film will arrive on OTT with extended runtime promising a deeper immersion into the protagonist's remarkable journey.