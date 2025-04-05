Prithviraj Sukumaran Receives Income Tax Notice Amid L2 Empuraan Controversy

Hyderabad: Actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran has received a notice from the Income Tax Department seeking clarification regarding his income from three films released in 2022 - Jana Gana Mana, Gold, and Kaduva. The notice, given on March 29 and communicated via email, is supposedly a follow-up to a previous inquiry from 2022 and has no direct connection to the recent controversy surrounding his latest film, L2: Empuraan.

According to reports, the notice is part of the IT Department's standard practice, triggered by discrepancies discovered during routine tax assessments. Prithviraj, who played the lead roles in all three films, was apparently paid as a co-producer rather than as an actor. The department is now seeking clarity on these earnings, particularly the approximately Rs 40 crore he is said to have received through his production company.

Officials from the Income Tax Department noted that while actors are taxed at a higher rate for acting remuneration, co-producer income is subject to different tax slabs. The department aims to verify the legitimacy of the income structure and ensure appropriate taxation. Prithviraj has been asked to respond to the notice by April 29, either directly or through legal representatives.

In 2022, the IT Department searched his home and offices, as well as his production company, as part of a larger inquiry into income disparities involving several Malayalam film producers, including Antony Perumbavoor, Listin Stephen, and Anto Joseph.

The latest development comes at a time of growing interest in L2: Empuraan, featuring Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Abhimanyu Singh. The film drew controversy for its representation of the 2002 Gujarat riots, after which the makers made alterations voluntarily by trimming certain scenes, changing character names, and modifying some dialogues in response to public outrage.

Previously, the office of Empuraan producer Gokulam Gopalan was raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The raid took place at multiple locations, including Chennai, Kochi, and Kozhikode, as part of an investigation into alleged financial irregularities surrounding Gokulam Chit Fund, which was already raided in 2017 over tax issues of over Rs 1,000 crore.