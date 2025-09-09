'Film Is Not Made For Jury To Judge': Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts To Aadujeevitham National Award Snub
Prithviraj Sukumaran reacted to Aadujeevitham's National Award snub, saying films are made for audiences, not juries, after winning People's Choice and SIIMA Best Actor awards.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 8:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The National Film Awards, which were announced last month, left film buffs in shock when Blessy's survival drama Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life did not make it to the list of winners. The omission of lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose performance as Najeeb was widely praised, was seen as one of the greatest snubs of the year.
Though the National Awards did not consider the film, Prithviraj has received recognition elsewhere. At the BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 held in Sharjah, UAE, the actor was honoured with the People's Choice Award for his role in Aadujeevitham. Speaking at the event, Prithviraj addressed the film's absence from the National Awards list and shared a larger perspective on what filmmaking truly means to him.
"A film is not made for ten people to sit and grade on it or for a jury to judge. Nor is it created for international festivals, though those are certainly valuable," he stated, in what seemed to be a direct response to the award snub.
The actor went on to express gratitude towards the audience, noting that the love and support from viewers meant more than any jury recognition. "At the end of the day, movies are made for the audience, for the people who buy tickets, come to theatres, and enjoy the experience. In that sense, viewers have already given Aadujeevitham its biggest award. For that, I am grateful," he added.
The actor's performance has already been celebrated at other award ceremonies. At SIIMA 2025, he won the Best Actor award for the same role.
Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life, helmed and co-produced by Blessy, is based on Benyamin's best-selling 2008 Malayalam novel. The film, which depicts the harrowing survival story of a Malayali labourer stranded in Saudi Arabia, endured several years of production hurdles. After facing pandemic-related delays, it was finally released in March 2024, going on to gross over Rs 157 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.
Prithviraj, who recently appeared in L2 Empuraan and Netflix's Sarzameen, has an exciting slate ahead with projects including SSMB 29, Vilayath Buddha, and Daayra.
