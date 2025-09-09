ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Film Is Not Made For Jury To Judge': Prithviraj Sukumaran Reacts To Aadujeevitham National Award Snub

Hyderabad: The National Film Awards, which were announced last month, left film buffs in shock when Blessy's survival drama Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life did not make it to the list of winners. The omission of lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, whose performance as Najeeb was widely praised, was seen as one of the greatest snubs of the year.

Though the National Awards did not consider the film, Prithviraj has received recognition elsewhere. At the BOTIM Onamamangam 2025 held in Sharjah, UAE, the actor was honoured with the People's Choice Award for his role in Aadujeevitham. Speaking at the event, Prithviraj addressed the film's absence from the National Awards list and shared a larger perspective on what filmmaking truly means to him.

"A film is not made for ten people to sit and grade on it or for a jury to judge. Nor is it created for international festivals, though those are certainly valuable," he stated, in what seemed to be a direct response to the award snub.