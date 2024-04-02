Prithviraj Fasted for 3 Days for Iconic Scene in Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, Says Cinematographer

Hyderabad: Aadujeevitham- The Goat Life, which hit theatres on March 28, has been garnering praise for its epic performances and story line. The film opened to rave reviews from critics and appreciation from fans and industry stalwarts alike. Now, the film's cinematographer has opened up about what went behind actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's naked scene in his most recent film, Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life.

Prithviraj's iconic naked scene in the film was discussed by cinematographer Sunil KS. Prior to filming the sequence, Prithviraj fasted for three days, as disclosed by Sunil and translated by Christopher Kanagaraj. The movie centres on Najeeb, played by Prithviraj, who is a labouring Malayali immigrant. Najeeb is kidnapped and sold into slavery to herd goats on a remote Saudi Arabian farm.

Christopher in a video that he shared on X (previously Twitter) said, "Prithviraj was fasting for three days leading up to the naked scene, not even drinking water on the last day. Before the shoot, he took 30ML Vodka to drain remaining water from the body. The crew carried him there in a chair. Prior to the filming, we had to remove him from the chair."

The movie is a drama about a real-life survivor. It has brought in Rs 35.55 crore thus far. It is based on Benyamin's 2008 best-selling novel Aadujeevitham. The film, which is produced by Visual Romance, also stars KR Gokul, Amala Paul, Jimmy Jean-Louis from Hollywood, and Talib al Balushi and RikAby from the Arab world in important parts.

Sound design and music have been contributed by Resul Pookutty and AR Rahman, respectively. The multilingual film is written and directed by Blessy. The movie is currently headed for an Indian net worth of Rs 50 crore.