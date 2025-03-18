Prithviraj Sukumaran Fanboys Over Rajinikanth's Praise For L2: Empuraan Trailer

Hyderabad: Prithviraj Sukumaran is all ready for the big release of his upcoming film L2: Empuraan. The actor and director shared his excitement for the film, revealing that superstar Rajinikanth was the first person to watch the upcoming trailer. Taking to his Instagram handle, Prithviraj shared a photo, in which he was seen standing with the superstar Rajinikanth.

The Salaar actor could be seen in a black shirt for the meet. He expressed his happiness at the meeting and the feedback received from the cinema icon after he watched the trailer. "The very first person to watch the trailer of #L2E #EMPURAAN I will forever cherish what you said after watching it Sir! This meant the world to me! Fanboy forever! @rajinikanth," wrote Prithviraj.

Meanwhile, Prithviraj recently confirmed that the film's first show will begin at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025, with screenings worldwide in their respective time zones. The film is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer and will see Mohanlal return as Khureshi-Ab'raam, aka Stephen Nedumpally. Prithviraj will also reprise his role as Zayed Masood, this time with an extended screen presence.

Directed by Prithviraj and written by Murali Gopy, L2: Empuraan is produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies. The film's production began in October 2023 in Faridabad and later moved to locations like Shimla, Leh, the UK, the US, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, the UAE, Mumbai, and Kerala.

The sequel also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. Scheduled to release on March 27, 2025, the film will be available in five languages. The first installment, Lucifer, was a massive success, with Mohanlal's portrayal of the enigmatic Stephen Nedumpally winning hearts worldwide.