Prithviraj Sukumaran Celebrates Aadujeevitham-The Goat Life's Positive Response With Team - Watch

Hyderabad: Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran who plays Najeeb, a migrant labourer from Kerala, in director Blessy's recently released film Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, celebrated the movie's opening day success with his team on Friday. The survival drama has not only opened to positive reviews but also amassed an impressive box office collection of Rs 7.4 crore, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk.

In a video posted by the makers on Instagram, the movie's team including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Blessy, and producer Jimmy Jean-Louis, among others cut a cake as part of the celebration. Sharing the video, production house Mythri Movie Makers wrote in the caption, "Team of #TheGoatLife celebrated the blockbuster success of the film (followed by a red heart emoji)."

In a recent interview with a newswire, Prithviraj discussed the physical transformation he underwent for the movie, where he shed 31 kilograms. The actor expressed astonishment at the feat, particularly highlighting the challenging aspect of battling hunger. Contrary to conventional dieting methods, his weight loss journey was primarily achieved through fasting, including three-day fasts at times.

The movie has been in the making since 2009, with Blessy conceptualising it in 2008 and Prithviraj later agreeing to play a role in the project. Reflecting on the prolonged timeline, the actor remarked that the film no longer feels like a mere cinematic experience but rather an integral part of his life. Having committed to the movie in 2008, he emphasised the significant impact of the 16-year journey.

Directed by Blessy, Aadujeevitham - The Goat Life is adapted from the 2008 acclaimed Malayalam novel by Benyamin, inspired by a real-life incident. Prithviraj portrays a Malayali migrant worker forced into servitude as a goatherd on a remote farm in Saudi Arabia. The film hit the theatres in various languages on March 28.