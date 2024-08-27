ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran Breaks Silence on Hema Committee Report; Criticises AMMA for Handling of Allegations

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Aug 27, 2024, 12:09 PM IST

Following the release of the Hema Committee report, which exposed widespread issues in the Malayalam film industry, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has called for stringent action and reform. He criticized the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) for failing to address complaints effectively and stressed the need for transparency and accountability.

Prithviraj Sukumaran Speaks Out on Hema Committee Report
Prithviraj Sukumaran Speaks Out on Hema Committee Report (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has publicly addressed the findings of the Hema Committee report, which unveiled significant issues, including sexual harassment and poor working conditions, within the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to the media in Kochi, Prithviraj called for a rigorous investigation and demanded that those accused of misconduct should step aside until proven innocent. He also expressed disappointment with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), criticising the organisation for its inadequate response to the allegations and specifically pointed out its failure to act on a complaint against director Thulasidas by his co-star Sridevika.

Prithviraj emphasised the need for transparency, suggesting that the names of those accused should be disclosed, although he acknowledged that the names of the accusers should remain protected. He also noted that while he has not personally encountered an influential power group within the industry, its existence should not be ruled out, and corrective measures should be taken to free the Malayalam film industry of any controlling power group.

The actor stressed that the industry must become a safer environment for women and that both industry professionals and the media have a role in ensuring this. Prithviraj also voiced support for the resignation of Siddique from AMMA following accusations of sexual abuse. He opined that people holding important positions should step down and face investigation when accused. He said they should be punished accordingly if they are found guilty. If not, Prithviraj noted that those who made false allegations should be punished.

Read More

  1. Announced In 2017, Prithviraj's Kaaliyan Is Yet To Go On Floors; Scriptwriter Discusses Challenges And New Timelines
  2. Filmmaker Ranjith Steps Down as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman; Siddique Resigns from AMMA Amid Misconduct Claims
  3. 'When Will I Get Justice': Tanushree Dutta Amid Justice Hema Committee Report Findings

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has publicly addressed the findings of the Hema Committee report, which unveiled significant issues, including sexual harassment and poor working conditions, within the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to the media in Kochi, Prithviraj called for a rigorous investigation and demanded that those accused of misconduct should step aside until proven innocent. He also expressed disappointment with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), criticising the organisation for its inadequate response to the allegations and specifically pointed out its failure to act on a complaint against director Thulasidas by his co-star Sridevika.

Prithviraj emphasised the need for transparency, suggesting that the names of those accused should be disclosed, although he acknowledged that the names of the accusers should remain protected. He also noted that while he has not personally encountered an influential power group within the industry, its existence should not be ruled out, and corrective measures should be taken to free the Malayalam film industry of any controlling power group.

The actor stressed that the industry must become a safer environment for women and that both industry professionals and the media have a role in ensuring this. Prithviraj also voiced support for the resignation of Siddique from AMMA following accusations of sexual abuse. He opined that people holding important positions should step down and face investigation when accused. He said they should be punished accordingly if they are found guilty. If not, Prithviraj noted that those who made false allegations should be punished.

Read More

  1. Announced In 2017, Prithviraj's Kaaliyan Is Yet To Go On Floors; Scriptwriter Discusses Challenges And New Timelines
  2. Filmmaker Ranjith Steps Down as Kerala Chalachitra Academy Chairman; Siddique Resigns from AMMA Amid Misconduct Claims
  3. 'When Will I Get Justice': Tanushree Dutta Amid Justice Hema Committee Report Findings

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOLLYWOOD NEWSMALAYALAM FILM INDUSTRYACTOR PRITHVIRAJ SUKUMARANPRITHVIRAJ ON HEMA COMMITTEE REPORT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI Keeps Wild Elephants Away From Human Settlements In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

Unbelievable But True: Fruit Flies To Fly To Space During ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission In 2025

St. Martin’s Island: Downsides Of Another Military Base In The Indian Ocean

Opinion | MPox: India Needs To Be Alert, Not Alarmed

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.