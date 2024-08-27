Prithviraj Sukumaran Breaks Silence on Hema Committee Report; Criticises AMMA for Handling of Allegations

Hyderabad: Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has publicly addressed the findings of the Hema Committee report, which unveiled significant issues, including sexual harassment and poor working conditions, within the Malayalam film industry. Speaking to the media in Kochi, Prithviraj called for a rigorous investigation and demanded that those accused of misconduct should step aside until proven innocent. He also expressed disappointment with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), criticising the organisation for its inadequate response to the allegations and specifically pointed out its failure to act on a complaint against director Thulasidas by his co-star Sridevika.

Prithviraj emphasised the need for transparency, suggesting that the names of those accused should be disclosed, although he acknowledged that the names of the accusers should remain protected. He also noted that while he has not personally encountered an influential power group within the industry, its existence should not be ruled out, and corrective measures should be taken to free the Malayalam film industry of any controlling power group.

The actor stressed that the industry must become a safer environment for women and that both industry professionals and the media have a role in ensuring this. Prithviraj also voiced support for the resignation of Siddique from AMMA following accusations of sexual abuse. He opined that people holding important positions should step down and face investigation when accused. He said they should be punished accordingly if they are found guilty. If not, Prithviraj noted that those who made false allegations should be punished.