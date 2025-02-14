ETV Bharat / entertainment

Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein - A Special Screening Of Archival Concerts

Prithvi Theatre honours Zakir Hussain's four-decade legacy with Guzishta Yaadein, screening 20 archival concert recordings over three weekends.

Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein
Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein (Photo: ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : Feb 14, 2025, 7:23 PM IST

Hyderabad: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has not only been the heart and soul of the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concert for four decades but his magic and passion for music have truly lit up the stage year after year. His unwavering dedication, even through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, shows his deep connection with Prithvi Theatre.

Recognising the deep cultural and historical value of such performances, Prithvi Theatre began to capture the magic of such evenings by recording these concerts for the last twenty years. Now, as a tribute to Zakir Hussain's outstanding contribution, Prithvi Theatre is ready to share these treasured recordings with the public for the first time in a special series of screenings under the title Guzishta Yaadein. These screenings will allow audiences to relive the mesmerizing moments and celebrate the incredible journey of a musical maestro whose artistry continues to inspire and enchant.

Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein
Prithvi Theatre Schedule (Photo: Prithvi Theatre)

Kunal Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, expressed his deep appreciation for Zakir Hussain's dedication, stating, "We at Prithvi Theatre are extremely honoured and proud of Zakir Hussain’s association with us. His keeping the date over the last 40 years, even during the COVID restrictions, is extremely valued! Unfortunately, it was only in the last 2 decades that we started to record (video & audio ) these concerts, realising what amazing history was being performed on this date. These recordings were only shared with the artists who performed here - but now we will screen them at Prithvi as part of our Tribute to Zakir Hussain - 20 recordings over the next 3 weekends - Guzishta Yaadein. Thank you Zakir for being part of Prithvi Theatre's journey."

The screenings, featuring 20 recordings over three weekends, will take place at Prithvi House starting February 7. The show is absolutely free, but due to limited seating, it'll be first-come, first-served.

Titled Guzishta Yaadein, this tribute pays homage to a profound legacy left behind by Zakir Hussain. Guzishta Yaadein offers the rare opportunity for the audience to relive extraordinarily mesmerising performances that have, over the years, marked the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concerts.

Event Details:

Title: Guzishta Yaadein

Venue: Prithvi House

Screening Dates: Over three weekends starting February 7

Entry: Free (first-come, first-served)

Language: Hindi and English

Age Suitability: 6+

For fans who have treasured years of Zakir Hussain's masterful performances, this is one rare chance to relive past concerts' magical moments in a cosy, nostalgic setting.

READ MORE

  1. Zakir Hussain's Exclusion From in Memoriam Segment at Grammys 2025 Draws Public Criticism
  2. Yearender 2024: From Shyam Benegal To Zakir Hussain, Indian Celebrities We Lost This Year
  3. 45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1: Emotions Ran Deep as Music Icons Remember Manju Mehta and Zakir Hussain - Watch

Hyderabad: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has not only been the heart and soul of the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concert for four decades but his magic and passion for music have truly lit up the stage year after year. His unwavering dedication, even through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, shows his deep connection with Prithvi Theatre.

Recognising the deep cultural and historical value of such performances, Prithvi Theatre began to capture the magic of such evenings by recording these concerts for the last twenty years. Now, as a tribute to Zakir Hussain's outstanding contribution, Prithvi Theatre is ready to share these treasured recordings with the public for the first time in a special series of screenings under the title Guzishta Yaadein. These screenings will allow audiences to relive the mesmerizing moments and celebrate the incredible journey of a musical maestro whose artistry continues to inspire and enchant.

Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein
Prithvi Theatre Schedule (Photo: Prithvi Theatre)

Kunal Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, expressed his deep appreciation for Zakir Hussain's dedication, stating, "We at Prithvi Theatre are extremely honoured and proud of Zakir Hussain’s association with us. His keeping the date over the last 40 years, even during the COVID restrictions, is extremely valued! Unfortunately, it was only in the last 2 decades that we started to record (video & audio ) these concerts, realising what amazing history was being performed on this date. These recordings were only shared with the artists who performed here - but now we will screen them at Prithvi as part of our Tribute to Zakir Hussain - 20 recordings over the next 3 weekends - Guzishta Yaadein. Thank you Zakir for being part of Prithvi Theatre's journey."

The screenings, featuring 20 recordings over three weekends, will take place at Prithvi House starting February 7. The show is absolutely free, but due to limited seating, it'll be first-come, first-served.

Titled Guzishta Yaadein, this tribute pays homage to a profound legacy left behind by Zakir Hussain. Guzishta Yaadein offers the rare opportunity for the audience to relive extraordinarily mesmerising performances that have, over the years, marked the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concerts.

Event Details:

Title: Guzishta Yaadein

Venue: Prithvi House

Screening Dates: Over three weekends starting February 7

Entry: Free (first-come, first-served)

Language: Hindi and English

Age Suitability: 6+

For fans who have treasured years of Zakir Hussain's masterful performances, this is one rare chance to relive past concerts' magical moments in a cosy, nostalgic setting.

READ MORE

  1. Zakir Hussain's Exclusion From in Memoriam Segment at Grammys 2025 Draws Public Criticism
  2. Yearender 2024: From Shyam Benegal To Zakir Hussain, Indian Celebrities We Lost This Year
  3. 45th Saptak Music Festival Day 1: Emotions Ran Deep as Music Icons Remember Manju Mehta and Zakir Hussain - Watch

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRITHVI THEATREZAKIR HUSSAINPRITHVI THEATRE GUZISHTA YAADEINPRITHVI THEATRE SPECIAL SCREENINGPRITHVI THEATRE ZAKIR HUSSAIN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.