Prithvi Theatre Pays Tribute To Zakir Hussain With Guzishta Yaadein - A Special Screening Of Archival Concerts

Hyderabad: Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain has not only been the heart and soul of the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concert for four decades but his magic and passion for music have truly lit up the stage year after year. His unwavering dedication, even through challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, shows his deep connection with Prithvi Theatre.

Recognising the deep cultural and historical value of such performances, Prithvi Theatre began to capture the magic of such evenings by recording these concerts for the last twenty years. Now, as a tribute to Zakir Hussain's outstanding contribution, Prithvi Theatre is ready to share these treasured recordings with the public for the first time in a special series of screenings under the title Guzishta Yaadein. These screenings will allow audiences to relive the mesmerizing moments and celebrate the incredible journey of a musical maestro whose artistry continues to inspire and enchant.

Prithvi Theatre Schedule (Photo: Prithvi Theatre)

Kunal Kapoor, trustee of Prithvi Theatre, expressed his deep appreciation for Zakir Hussain's dedication, stating, "We at Prithvi Theatre are extremely honoured and proud of Zakir Hussain’s association with us. His keeping the date over the last 40 years, even during the COVID restrictions, is extremely valued! Unfortunately, it was only in the last 2 decades that we started to record (video & audio ) these concerts, realising what amazing history was being performed on this date. These recordings were only shared with the artists who performed here - but now we will screen them at Prithvi as part of our Tribute to Zakir Hussain - 20 recordings over the next 3 weekends - Guzishta Yaadein. Thank you Zakir for being part of Prithvi Theatre's journey."

The screenings, featuring 20 recordings over three weekends, will take place at Prithvi House starting February 7. The show is absolutely free, but due to limited seating, it'll be first-come, first-served.

Titled Guzishta Yaadein, this tribute pays homage to a profound legacy left behind by Zakir Hussain. Guzishta Yaadein offers the rare opportunity for the audience to relive extraordinarily mesmerising performances that have, over the years, marked the Prithvi Theatre Memorial Concerts.

Event Details: