Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Blessed with Baby Girl

Hyderabad: The festival of Karwa Chauth has brought joyous news for celebrity couple Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The couple, who announced their pregnancy a few months ago, shared their excitement through heartfelt maternity and pregnancy photoshoots, giving fans a glimpse into this new chapter of their lives.

Yuvika, who underwent IVF at the age of 41, delivered their daughter last evening. A source close to the family confirmed the news to a news portal, stating, "Yuvika delivered a baby girl last evening." Although the couple has yet to release an official statement, Prince's father, Joginder Narula, expressed the family's happiness, saying, "We are very blessed and happy."

The love story of Prince and Yuvika began on the sets of Bigg Boss 9 in 2015, where their friendship blossomed into romance. After getting engaged in 2016, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018. Reflecting on her pregnancy journey, Yuvika expressed her gratitude, saying, "Every day I feel is a blessing from God. I consider it a new beginning. Grateful every second."

Yuvika has been candid about their journey to parenthood, emphasising their decision to pursue IVF to allow Prince to focus on his career. In previous interviews, she stated, "I wanted Prince's career to establish well, and we pushed the family planning. But then I realised that with time, your body and age do not support a lot of things." After announcing the pregnancy in late 2023, the couple kept their fans informed and shared pictures from the maternity shoot and baby shower on their social media handles.

