Panchayat 4: Makers Announce Release Date Of New Season On Show's 5th Anniversary

Hyderabad: The hit web series Panchayat has completed five years since its debut on Prime Video, and to mark the occasion, the makers have officially announced the release date for its much-awaited fourth season. Panchayat Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2, 2025, bringing back the beloved characters of Phulera village for another round of humour and heartwarming drama.

Prime Video revealed the news through a specific promotional video which features Jitendra Kumar, viral internet star Darshan Magdum, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya television actor Giaa Manek. In the video, Manek's character jokingly accuses Panchayat of dominating social media memes, referencing a few of the show's all-time biggest lines that went viral, such as ''Ek ek chai aur'' and "Dekh raha hai Binod."

Panchayat, created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF). The show is about the experience of Abhishek Tripathi, working as secretary of the panchayat office in Phulera, a fictitious village in Uttar Pradesh, who, due to not finding better employment options after engineering, takes up the role in Phulera. Over the past five years, the show has gained a dedicated fanbase, praised for its relatable storytelling and stellar performances.

The ensemble cast includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, and Sunita Rajwar, among others. In the upcoming season, Abhishek and the villagers of Phulera are expected to face new challenges and deal with strange adventures.

Season 3 of Panchayat premiered on May 28, 2024, and received widespread acclaim. The series even won the inaugural Best Web Series (OTT) award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in November 2024.

With Panchayat Season 4 now officially scheduled for release, fans eagerly await the return of Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the rest of Phulera's residents to their screens this July.