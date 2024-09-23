ETV Bharat / entertainment

Pride for Telugu People: Telangana CM, SS Rajamouli, Others Celebrate Chiranjeevi's Guinness World Record Honour

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi with Guinness World Record Honour for the Most Successful Film Star in Indian Cinema. His achievement garnered wishes from Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, family members, and prominent figures in the film industry, including SS Rajamouli, all celebrating this significant milestone.

Telugu Icon Chiranjeevi Honoured with Prestigious Guinness World Record
Hyderabad: Telugu film icon Chiranjeevi made history on September 22 being honoured with a prestigious Guinness World Record. He was awarded with the title of Most Successful Film Star in Indian Cinema, an accolade recognising his extraordinary contributions to the industry. Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and a representative from the Guinness Records team presented the award during a special ceremony.

Chiranjeevi's achievement has garnered widespread admiration from fans and fellow celebrities. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy took to social media to express his pride, stating, "It is a matter of pride for Telugu people that popular movie actor Konidela Chiranjeevi has been featured in the Guinness Book of World Records. My congratulations to him on this auspicious occasion."

Director SS Rajamouli congratulated the megastar, noting the impressive 24,000 dance moves and celebrating his remarkable 46-year journey in cinema. Taking to X, the RRR director wrote: "Just read that he performed 24,000 dance moves in his career 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻What an incredible 46-year journey! Congratulations to Chiranjeevi garu on achieving the Guinness World Record for being the most prolific star in Indian cinema!"

The megastar's family also joined in the celebrations. His daughter, Sushmita Konidela, shared heartfelt messages and photos on Instagram, praising her father for his latest achievement. Similarly, Ram Charan's wife and his daughter-in-law Upasana congratulated Chiranjeevi, highlighting his remarkable record of over 24,000 dance moves in 156 films throughout his 45-year career. Her post read: "Congratulations to my Mamaya Megastar Chiranjeevi Garu for achieving the Guinness World Record as the Most Prolific Film Star in Indian Cinema, with 156 films and 24,000+ dance moves across 537 songs in 45 years!"

Cousins Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej also expressed their admiration, with Varun Tej sharing his gratitude for Chiranjeevi's influence in their lives. Taking to X, Sai wrote: "Dance means Chiranjeevi garu.. Chiranjeevi garu means dance.. The hero I know is Chiranjeevi.. Dance means his steps.. It is a rare occasion that the dance has got a place in the Guinness Book of World Records."

Chiranjeevi, whose birth name is Konidela Sivasankara Varaprasad, made his acting debut nearly five decades ago. His record-breaking achievement coincides with the anniversary of his film career, marking a significant milestone for both him and the Telugu film industry. The Guinness World Records recognised Chiranjeevi for his prolific work encompassing decades.

